The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. Investors (ITHUF)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (OTC: ITHUF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2020, iAnthus disclosed that it had failed to make certain interest payments, citing the "decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.” iAnthus also revealed an internal investigation regarding related party transactions involving the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.29, or over 62%, to close at $0.179 per share on April 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

