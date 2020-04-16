Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. Investors (ITHUF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (OTC: ITHUF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 6, 2020, iAnthus disclosed that it had failed to make certain interest payments, citing the "decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.” iAnthus also revealed an internal investigation regarding related party transactions involving the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.29, or over 62%, to close at $0.179 per share on April 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased iAnthus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces effective date of make-whole fundamental change relating to its 2.00% exchangeable senior notes due 2020, its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022, and its 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2023
PU
07:33pRESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS : Global Care Capital Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire VirexClear
AQ
07:32pSUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS : Announces Additional Contract Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products for Craft Cannabis Pre-Roll Products
AQ
07:31pAnalysis of COVID-19-Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019-2023 | Convenience Offered by Frozen Ready Meals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pCDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2025
GL
07:23pPony.ai Launches Autonomous Delivery Service to Address Heightened Demand During COVID-19
GL
07:18pGILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
RE
07:16pCIE CORPORACION INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENT : Reports first quarter 2020 results 16/04/2020
PU
07:16pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. – CVGI
BU
07:15pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Proposed Private Offering of First Lien Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
4Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group