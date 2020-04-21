Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. Investors (ITHUF)

04/21/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (OTC: ITHUF) common stock between May 14, 2018 and April 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). iAnthus investors have until June 15, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 6, 2020, iAnthus disclosed that it had failed to make certain interest payments, citing the "decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 due to the novel coronavirus." iAnthus also revealed an internal investigation regarding related party transactions involving the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.29, or over 62%, to close at $0.179 per share on April 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that they had the ability to withhold use of the interest payment escrow or that the interest escrow payment was exhausted, diminished, or otherwise unavailable to satisfy the Company's March 31, 2020 interest payment obligations.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased iAnthus securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 15, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased iAnthus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
