Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Investors (BBBY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (“Bed Bath & Beyond” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBBY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed “a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $3.51 per share, or nearly 24%, during intraday trading on February 12, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:28pGEORGIA POWER : prepared for second weekend of potential severe storms as COVID-19 pandemic continues
PR
03:28pSERMO REPORTS : One-Quarter of Global Physicians Agree That Healthcare Workers Should Take Hydroxychloroquine to Prevent COVID-19 Infections; Use of Hydroxychloroquine in Prophylaxis and Even in Undiagnosed Suspected Patient Cases is Seen
BU
03:28pLarge U.S. Federal Power Marketing Entity Goes Live with PCI's ETRM Platform
BU
03:24pTOROMONT INDUSTRIES : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 1
AQ
03:24pBodyRock! 2020 Goes Virtual
BU
03:23pAMERICAN RESOURCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:23pMIKROS SYSTEMS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of eHealth Inc. Investors (EHTH)
GL
03:19pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Investors (SERV)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group