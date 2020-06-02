Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of PlayAGS Inc. Investors (AGS)

06/02/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of PlayAGS, Inc., (“PlayAGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets related to the Company’s real money gaming business.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.99, or nearly 52%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased PlayAGS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
