Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 08:49pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming March 2, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) investors who purchased securities between February 7, 2019 and October 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 10, 2019, before the market opened, Forescout reduced third quarter 2019 revenue guidance to $90.6 million to $91.6 million, compared to prior guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, due to “extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter,” which “was most pronounced in EMEA.”

On this news, Forescout’s stock price fell $14.63 per share, or more than 37%, to close at $24.57 per share on October 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Forescout securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 2, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.  To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:36pASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the Oza Oil Field, Niger Delta of Nigeria
AQ
09:31pQualcomm Reports Higher Revenue, Issues Mixed Outlook -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:31pProject Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Project Logistics from the Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:28pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation (GERN)
GL
09:27pREALORD : APPEA welcomes Minister Pitt to resources portfolio
PU
09:26pU.S. must be 'understanding' if China virus impacts trade pledges - agriculture secretary
RE
09:22pZILLOW : Tips to Buy or Sell a House During Listing Season
PU
09:22pDMCI : Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director
PU
09:17pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PLT)
GL
09:16pNutrigenomics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Cost of Medical Treatment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
2COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Leaner workforce cuts costs for Cognizant, powers quar..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption
5CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 13 Percent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group