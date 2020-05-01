Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 26, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Hanmi Financial Corporation (“Hanmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAFC) securities between August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 28, 2020, Hamni issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter. Therein, Hamni reported net income of $3.1 million for fourth quarter 2019, which included “a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to [a] previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship.” According to Hanmi’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, “[w]ith the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, [Hanmi] received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and ha[s] provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.77, or over 9%, to close at $16.99 per share on January 29, 2020, on usually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company – in the millions; (2) that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hanmi securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.  To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:09pWPP : Teleconference transcript
PU
06:09pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae First Quarter 2020 Earnings Media Call Remarks
PU
06:07pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)
GL
06:06pKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Reports 2019 Fiscal Year End Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
06:04pBANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
06:01pMETALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : Announces Market Maker Engagment
AQ
06:01pBLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption of Trading
AQ
06:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:01pSkillsoft Enters into Forbearance Agreements
BU
06:01peHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – EHTH
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1eHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Pr..
2Skillsoft Enters into Forbearance Agreements
3Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
4BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..
5METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. : METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : Announces Market Maker Engagment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group