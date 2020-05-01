The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 18, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPOR ) securities between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy disclosed that its third quarter 2019 financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport Energy (1) understated its accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment by $554 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $554 million, and (3) overstated its net income by $436 million.

On this news, Gulfport Energy’s stock price fell $0.0807, or nearly 9%, to close at $0.8196 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (3) that, as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gulfport Energy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

