Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:07pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 18, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPOR) securities between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy disclosed that its third quarter 2019 financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport Energy (1) understated its accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment by $554 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $554 million, and (3) overstated its net income by $436 million.

On this news, Gulfport Energy’s stock price fell $0.0807, or nearly 9%, to close at $0.8196 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (3) that, as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gulfport Energy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at April 30, 2020
GL
07:36pKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at April 30, 2020
GL
07:35pDickey's Barbecue Pit Gears Up For National Barbecue Month
GL
07:31pPHOENIX TREE : ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – DNK
BU
07:29pL.S. STARRETT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:29pALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIBLE FUND : Monthly Dividend Press Release for AIO, ACV, CBH, NCV, & NCZ - Press Release - May 2020
PU
07:25pADOMANI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25pREITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED : announces its results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2020
AQ
07:21pBAR HARBOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:20pPine Trail REIT Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 on Filing of Audited Financial Statements and MD&A for Year Ended December 31, 2019
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source
2Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
3BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..
4eHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Pr..
5Skillsoft Enters into Forbearance Agreements

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group