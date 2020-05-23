Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Akazoo S.A. (SONG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Akazoo S.A. ("Akazoo" or the Company") (NASDAQ: SONG) securities between September 11, 2019 and April 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital gave a presentation regarding Akazoo, stating that the Company looks like an accounting scheme because its users, subscribers, revenue and profit may be "profoundly overstated."

On this news, Akazoo's share price fell $0.53, or more than 20%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $1.99 per share on April 21, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Akazoo overstated its revenue, profits, and cash holdings; (2) that Akazoo holds significantly lesser music distribution rights than it has stated and implied; (3) that as opposed to Akazoo’s continued statements, it does not operate in 25 countries; (4) that Akazoo has a significantly smaller user base than it states; (5) that Akazoo has closed its headquarters and other offices around the world; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Akazoo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 23, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007
fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com
www.frankcruzlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:01pHANMI LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Hanmi Financial Corporation Investors of Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – HAFC
GL
12:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Akazoo S.A. (SONG)
GL
12:01pVMW 9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Reminds VMware (VMW) Investors of June 1, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys
GL
11:49aCan Mobile Sports Betting Help Rebuild The New York Economy? BonusSeeker Speaks To Senator Addabbo
PR
11:23aVIACOMCBS : acquires John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'
AQ
11:19aHERC : Hertz files for bankruptcy after demand drops due to COVID-19
AQ
11:03aRETELIT S P A : Dividend payment date postponed
PU
11:01aIQIYI LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds iQIYI, Inc. Investors of Important June 15 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – IQ
BU
10:54aJAGUAR SEEKS STATE LOAN AS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TAKES TOLL : Sky News
RE
10:49aTATA MOTORS : Jaguar seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll - Sky News
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : Not Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing r..
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Stock Loss Torpedoes Earnings At Alibaba -- WSJ
4HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : HERTZ GLOBAL : Takes Action To Strengthen Capital Structure Following Impact Of ..
5TUI AG : TUI : to resume vacation flights from end-June - Rheinische Post

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group