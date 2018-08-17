Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 17th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group (TAL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:33am CEST

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 17, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company) (NYSE:TAL) securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). TAL investors have until August 17, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their TAL investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company overstated its net income; (2) that the Company’s net income was deteriorating; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about TAL’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of TAL during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aNew shopping center will mean these Bluffton neighborhoods will finally get a grocery store
AQ
01:21aBRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to Shareholders - Share split
PU
01:17aPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : PSEi dips 0.31% on Turkey crisis
AQ
01:17aPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Net 'hot money' flows positive in July -- BSP
AQ
01:17aDMCI : Mining braces for slower growth in H2
AQ
01:17aKrystal Biotech Announces $10 Million Private Placement with Frazier Healthcare Partners
GL
01:15aSIGGRAPH 2018 : Celebrates Generations in Vancouver
BU
01:11aCanada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
RE
01:11aCLEMENTIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Phase 3 Move Trial Patient Enrollment
AQ
01:11aMogo Expands to New Regions in Canada
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
3TESLA : TESLA : sues Ontario over canceled electric vehicle rebate
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP : Announces August 2018 U.S. D..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.