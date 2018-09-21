The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October
24, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ampio
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ampio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPE)
securities between December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Investors suffering losses on their Ampio investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On August 7, 2018, Ampio disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) notified the Company that the FDA does not
consider the Company’s AP-003-C trial to be an adequate and
well-controlled clinical trial, and that the Company’s AP-003-A study,
alone, does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness
to support a biologics license application.
On this news, Ampio’s share price fell $2.25, or more than 78%, to close
at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio’s
AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2)
as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical
trials for Ampio; and (3) consequently, Defendants’ public statements
were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Ampio during the Class Period you may move
the Court no later than October 24, 2018 to ask the
Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you
need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your
choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If
you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices
of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005988/en/