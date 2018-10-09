Log in
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

10/09/2018 | 12:43am CEST

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October 9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) securities between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Nielsen investors have until October 9, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Nielsen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen recklessly disregarded its readiness for, and the true risks of, privacy-related regulations and policies, including the European General Data Protection Regulation, on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed, and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Nielsen during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 9, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
