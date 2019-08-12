The Legal 500 Recommends Outten & Golden LLP as a Top-Tier Plaintiff Labor and Employment Firm for 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal 500 announced its list of distinguished U.S. law firms for 2019, and recommends Outten & Golden LLP as one of the top three firms in the "Plaintiff Labor and Employment Disputes" category.

Noting that the firm "is widely recognized as one of the market leaders for plaintiff representations," The Legal 500 referenced Outten & Golden's "substantial class action practice" and its prowess across "the full spectrum of claims, including harassment and discrimination, wage and overtime, and leaves of absence."

Besides the firm's highest-tier ranking, The Legal 500 recommended seventeen lawyers across Outten & Golden's four offices for their representation of employees in employment disputes:

Additional individual recognition was given to Cara Greene, named to the elite "Leading Lawyers" list, and Molly Brooks and Ossai Miazad, who were recognized as "Next Generation Lawyers."

The Legal 500 list also includes Jillian Weiss of the Law Office of Jillian T. Weiss in New York, who serves as Special Co-Counsel to the firm's LGBTQ Practice Group.

"Outten & Golden made its debut on The Legal 500 in 2007, the first year the publication ranked U.S. law firms and attorneys," said managing partner Adam Klein, who was named on the inaugural U.S. list for wage-and-hour and employment discrimination class action litigation. "We thank The Legal 500 for spotlighting our people and accomplishments, and are grateful to the many clients and colleagues who participated in the research process."

The Legal 500 survey, first published in the United Kingdom in 1988, analyzes the capabilities of law firms around the world to highlight cutting-edge and innovative practices. Its comprehensive research is based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms, and interviews with leading lawyers.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

For media inquiries, please contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000 or 219687@email4pr.com.

