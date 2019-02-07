The Leuthold Group : Names Scott Opsal Co-Portfolio Manager on Leuthold Select Industries and Leuthold Global Industries Strategies

The Leuthold Group announced today the appointment of Scott Opsal as
co-portfolio manager on two Leuthold mutual funds and their respective
separate-account strategies: Leuthold Select Industries Fund (LSLTX) and
Leuthold Global Industries Fund (LGINX, LGIIX). Both strategies
implement the firm’s distinctive equity strategy focused on industry
group rotation.
“Since joining Leuthold in 2016, Scott has made contributions to these
strategies in his role as Director of Equities,” said John Mueller,
Co-CEO of The Leuthold Group. “It’s a natural step to add him to the
portfolio management team, and we couldn’t be more pleased to leverage
his decades of hands-on experience in this way.”
Opsal joins Chun Wang, CFA, PRM and Greg Swenson, CFA, who co-manage
both funds and their associated separate accounts.
As Director of Equities, Opsal oversees all process and procedures
related to the construction of the firm’s equity strategies. In
addition, he has spearheaded an extension of the firm’s equity
strategies to include implementation using ETFs. These include two
Leuthold Sector Rotation ETF Portfolios, a Global Tactical ETF Portfolio
and Leuthold Factor Tilt ETF Portfolio. Opsal also serves as Director of
Research, working with the entire Leuthold research team and regularly
contributing to the firm’s flagship research product known as the “Green
Book.”
Opsal’s investment background includes 19 years at Principal Financial
Group’s Invista Capital Management as both Chief Investment Officer and
Portfolio Manager, overseeing $22 billion across 16 different asset
classes. He also served as Managing Director and Head of Equities at
Members Capital Advisors, leading a 14-person team and managing $6
billion in equity assets within a $12 billion asset management
subsidiary of CUNA Mutual Group.
Opsal’s research and academic experience include serving as Director of
the Applied Investment Program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
and teaching a Masters-level investment class in the Finance Department
of the University of Iowa. He received his MBA in Finance from the
University of Minnesota and a BS in Investments from Drake University.
About The Leuthold Group
Based in Minneapolis, The Leuthold Group has produced independent
research for institutional clients for more than three decades. The
experienced investment team also manages approximately $1.2 billion in
both separate accounts and five mutual funds. The Leuthold Group is
recognized as a pioneer in tactical asset allocation with a flexible
flagship strategy managed over three decades. For more information,
visit https://leutholdgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005705/en/