The Life Christian Church : of NJ Procures Food and Supplies to Re-Open Teaneck Food Pantry

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Food Pantry of Teaneck, NJ, which serves Teaneck and surrounding towns in Bergen County, had to shutter its doors to the public on March 20, leaving only a phone line open for emergency food distribution. Ten days later, Janice Preschel, co-founder and director of the food pantry, passed away due to COVID-19 Coronavirus complications. The Life Christian Church (TLCC) of NJ has now sourced over $70,000 worth of food and supplies to distribute immediately.

TLCC is mobilizing food and supplies to enable Helping Hands Food Pantry of Teaneck to reopen, after hearing about the closing due to obstacles with COVID-19 and lack of supplies. Church staff and volunteers helped source approximately 26,000 lbs of supplies this week which was delivered by Convoy of Hope in an 18-wheeler truck driven in from Missouri. Final delivery of several pallets worth of food and supplies to the food pantry in Bergen County is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Terry Smith, lead pastor and founder of TLCC, said, "Our neighbors may already be dealing with a crisis of faith and fear. The last thing they need right now is worry where they will find food for their family." Teaneck is "ground zero" for COVID-19 cases in Bergen County.

Nearly 70,000 people struggle with food insecurity across Bergen County, and 10% of them are children, according to a report by Feeding America. Of the nearly 41,000 residents in Teaneck, approximately 2,000, or 5.5% of residents, live below the poverty line.

Separately, the church sourced bags of groceries that will be delivered to the West Orange Board of Education Food Pantry early next week to be distributed to 100 families in need.

The church also launched TLCC TV to help neighbors deal with the isolation and anxiety experienced from the shelter-at-home circumstances. The free video broadcasts includes kids programs, exercise shows, live music performances, a bedtime storytime show, and Bible teaching programs. Anyone can watch the family-friendly live stream programs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. at TLCC.org.

ABOUT THE LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF NJ

The Life Christian Church is a non-denominational faith community with locations in West Orange and Paramus, New Jersey. The church was founded 27 years ago by Pastor Terry Smith, author of The Hospitable Leader, and has grown from 54 members to a church family approaching 3,000 people.

