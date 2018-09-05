The Lisa Foundation :, Whoopi Goldberg and CVS Pharmacy Join Forces to Launch National Brain Aneurysm Awareness Campaign

The Lisa Foundation, the U.S. leader in driving awareness and education
in the fight against brain aneurysms, has joined forces with Whoopi
Goldberg and CVS Pharmacy during Brain Aneurysm Awareness month to
launch a first-of-its-kind national campaign to educate Americans about
the signs and symptoms of a brain aneurysm to help prevent potential
ruptures and deaths. In partnership with CVS Pharmacy, the public
service announcement (PSA) will be rolled out across its 8,000 U.S.
retail locations through its in-store radio network as well as on its
social media channels.
In 2015, a brain aneurysm tragically took the life of Whoopi Goldberg’s
brother and only sibling, Clyde, in addition to robbing Todd Crawford of
his wife, Lisa Colagrossi, a longstanding and adored anchor and reporter
for New York’s flagship station, channel 7 ABC Eyewitness News. The news
of Lisa’s passing made headlines around the world, shocked the media
industry and was followed by public tributes from many notable media
personalities, including Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View.’
“The Lisa Foundation was created with the goal of leading the fight
against brain aneurysms through awareness and education to provide
Americans with critical information needed to make an informed decision
to spare themselves and others the same fate that my wife and Whoopi’s
brother experienced. Brain aneurysms are a silent killer and we are
breaking the silence to create a national conversation around this
deadly disorder,” said Todd Crawford, Founder of The Lisa Foundation.
“Whoopi experienced a tremendous personal loss due to a brain aneurysm
and we appreciate her sharing her story as a rallying cry for everyone
to learn more about brain aneurysms. Through our partnership with
Whoopi, as well as working with CVS Pharmacy to roll this campaign out
nationally, we have the opportunity to reach millions of people with
life-saving information and help prevent more lives from being taken.”
The PSA helps shed light on brain aneurysms and addresses major
knowledge gaps revealed by the industry’s first survey, sponsored by The
Lisa Foundation, which found that most Americans had little to no
understanding of brain aneurysms and 100 percent of Americans were
unable to identify most warning signs.
In particular, the public service announcement creatively depicts and
explains some of the top symptoms of a brain aneurysm – such as the
sudden onset of the worst headache of your life (WHOL), a sharp pain
behind or above one eye and blurry or double vision – through the use of
icons and graphics developed by The Lisa Foundation to emphasize the
need to seek immediate medical treatment.
“Too few people understand the signs and symptoms of a brain aneurysm,
which requires a campaign like this to help elevate awareness in order
to increase early detection and improve outcomes,” said Dr. Howard
Riina, professor, vice chair of Neurosurgery at New York University
Langone Medical Center and head of the medical board for The Lisa
Foundation. “As Todd, Whoopi and countless other individual experiences
tell us, knowing the facts can make a life or death difference.
Knowledge can help save a life, but we must help start the conversation
and we’re proud to be leading those efforts in memory of Lisa and on
behalf of everyone who has lost a loved one to a brain aneurysm.”
The public service announcement as well as critical information about
the signs and symptoms of a brain aneurysm are available at lisafoundation.org.
ABOUT BRAIN ANEURYSMS
Up to 15 million, or 1 out of 20, people are estimated to have an
undiagnosed brain aneurysm in the United States. Women are 50 percent
more likely to develop one, particularly between the ages of 40 to 60,
while African Americans and Hispanics are up to 30 percent more likely
than other ethnic groups. A brain aneurysm is a weakness or thinning of
the wall of a blood vessel in the brain that gradually bulges outward.
Eventually, the bulging blood vessel may leak or rupture causing
bleeding into the brain. A ruptured aneurysm quickly becomes life
threatening and requires prompt emergency treatment. The most common
sudden onset symptoms of a brain aneurysm are worst headache of your
life (WHOL), stiffness in the neck, sensitivity to light, sharp pain
behind or above the eye, blurred or double vision, drooping eyelid,
seizures, loss of consciousness, numbness or tingling in the face,
nausea and vomiting, confusion or changed mental state and perceived
gunshot noise or a loud boom. Risk factors include smoking, high blood
pressure, hardening of the arteries, heavy alcohol or drug abuse, head
injury, lower estrogen after menopause, family history of brain
aneurysm, and polycystic kidney disease, among others. This year,
approximately 40,000 people are expected to experience a ruptured brain
aneurysm, with more than 75% of ruptures resulting in death or permanent
disability.
ABOUT THE LISA FOUNDATION
The Lisa Foundation is a non-profit organization that has emerged as the
leader in awareness and education for brain aneurysms in the United
States since it was founded in 2015, months after the death of its
namesake. Within months of its launch, The Lisa Foundation was credited
with saving its first life, and several more have followed. In 2017, the
organization launched the industry’s very first public service
announcement (PSA) on national television to help address the disturbing
gap in knowledge about brain aneurysms revealed in the first national
survey sponsored by The Lisa Foundation. Visit us at lisafoundation.org
