The Long-term Infrastructure Investors Association appoints François Bergère new Executive Director

PARIS, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of the Long Term Infrastructure Investors Association has appointed Mr. François Bergère the new Executive Director.

Mr. Bergère joins LTIIA from the World Bank where he has been the Program Manager for the Public-Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF) since 2014. His prior experience includes senior roles with the French Ministry of Finance, where he was in charge of the PPP Task Force; Galaxy Fund; Asian Mezzanine Infrastructure Fund; and Caisse des Dépôts Group, focused on infrastructure and project finance and investment management.

His predecessor, Mr. Eugene Zhuchenko, will work closely with Mr. Bergère and the Board to ensure a smooth handover.

Thierry Déau, LTIIA Chairman and CEO of Meridiam said: "Over the recent years LTIIA has achieved a lot in growing its recognition, membership base and delivering value to the industry. We want to thank Eugene for his incredible work and achievements and wish François every success in taking the Association through the next steps of this journey."

About Long Term Infrastructure Investors Association (LTIIA)

Founded in 2014, LTIIA gathers investors that collectively manage in excess of 12 trillion dollars of assets and that include some of the most active investors globally in the field of long term investment in infrastructure. The Association's three key priorities at the core of its action: (i) proactive engagement with public stakeholders to support attractive investment frameworks, (ii) development of financial performance benchmarks, and (iii) definition and sharing of best practices in relation to Environmental, Social and Governance issues. Visit www.ltiia.org for more information.

