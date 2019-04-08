The Luxli Viola Mark II: The Next Generation in RGB Lights – Sold Exclusively at B&H

B&H announces: Hot on the heels of their Lucie Technical Award win for
the Luxli Cello, Luxli is proving that they are far, far from done when
it comes to releasing game-changing products. Their newest release: the
Luxli Viola Mark II, an extensive upgrade of their original Viola.
“When we first released the Viola, we filled a serious need in the
market,” says Joshua Fischer, Director of Marketing at Gradus Group. “At
that time, we were the only self-contained RGBW light around, and to
offer that versatility in a 5”, on-camera package was unheard of. But
since then, we’ve released the Cello and the Timpani, which were both
brighter, more accurate, and more feature-heavy. Though the Viola might
be smaller in size, there’s no reason why those looking for an
affordable, on-camera RGB light shouldn’t enjoy that same level of
creativity and calibration. That’s why we created the Viola Mark II.”
But while the Viola Mark II will include all the features of the Cello
and the Timpani, it is far more than just a smaller version of them.
Although the latter two lights use both RGBA and RGBW LEDs to make it an
RGBAW panel, each LED in the Viola Mark II is RGBAW. The result is
brighter output, and an even greater consistency in accuracy and
brightness.
“Nobody else does RGBAW LEDS,” Joshua continues. “We’re excited to be
the forerunner of innovation in the field. And to be honest, we wouldn’t
have it any other way. Our customers are innovative. Our customers are
going out there, every single day, and demanding from themselves to do
better; push harder; create more. How could we not do the same?”
Below is a full list of the features available in the Viola Mark II:
-
RGBAW LEDs
-
Consistent (X) lux
-
Consistent CRI/ TLCI of (x)
-
CCT Mode: 3,000-10,000K Color Temperature
-
RGB Mode: Pick Any Color
-
Gel mode: 150 classic digital gels
-
Effects mode: 10 customizable special effects
-
iOS/Android App Control via Bluetooth
-
Flicker-Free Lighting Unit
-
Discrete Dimming and Color Knobs
-
5”, 0.75 lb
-
Runs on 1 x Sony L-Series
About Luxli:
Based in NYC, Luxli’s mission is to broaden the creative potential of
photographers and videographers by creating lights that are innovative,
versatile, and intuitive. Luxli products are designed by renowned
Norwegian manufacturer Rift Labs. Luxli is a Gradus Group Brand (GradusGroup.com).
Visit Luxli at http://www.luxlilight.com/
About B&H
B&H is one of the world’s largest sellers of photo, video, audio,
computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New
York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and
enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied
on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on
its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted
employees.
