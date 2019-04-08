Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Luxli Viola Mark II: The Next Generation in RGB Lights – Sold Exclusively at B&H

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Revolutionary LEDs and a wealth of innovative features, packed into a slim, lightweight form

B&H announces: Hot on the heels of their Lucie Technical Award win for the Luxli Cello, Luxli is proving that they are far, far from done when it comes to releasing game-changing products. Their newest release: the Luxli Viola Mark II, an extensive upgrade of their original Viola.

“When we first released the Viola, we filled a serious need in the market,” says Joshua Fischer, Director of Marketing at Gradus Group. “At that time, we were the only self-contained RGBW light around, and to offer that versatility in a 5”, on-camera package was unheard of. But since then, we’ve released the Cello and the Timpani, which were both brighter, more accurate, and more feature-heavy. Though the Viola might be smaller in size, there’s no reason why those looking for an affordable, on-camera RGB light shouldn’t enjoy that same level of creativity and calibration. That’s why we created the Viola Mark II.”

But while the Viola Mark II will include all the features of the Cello and the Timpani, it is far more than just a smaller version of them. Although the latter two lights use both RGBA and RGBW LEDs to make it an RGBAW panel, each LED in the Viola Mark II is RGBAW. The result is brighter output, and an even greater consistency in accuracy and brightness.

“Nobody else does RGBAW LEDS,” Joshua continues. “We’re excited to be the forerunner of innovation in the field. And to be honest, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Our customers are innovative. Our customers are going out there, every single day, and demanding from themselves to do better; push harder; create more. How could we not do the same?”

Below is a full list of the features available in the Viola Mark II:

  • RGBAW LEDs
  • Consistent (X) lux
  • Consistent CRI/ TLCI of (x)
  • CCT Mode: 3,000-10,000K Color Temperature
  • RGB Mode: Pick Any Color
  • Gel mode: 150 classic digital gels
  • Effects mode: 10 customizable special effects
  • iOS/Android App Control via Bluetooth
  • Flicker-Free Lighting Unit
  • Discrete Dimming and Color Knobs
  • 5”, 0.75 lb
  • Runs on 1 x Sony L-Series

About Luxli:

Based in NYC, Luxli’s mission is to broaden the creative potential of photographers and videographers by creating lights that are innovative, versatile, and intuitive. Luxli products are designed by renowned Norwegian manufacturer Rift Labs. Luxli is a Gradus Group Brand (GradusGroup.com). Visit Luxli at http://www.luxlilight.com/

About B&H

B&H is one of the world’s largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aEMIRATES NBD BANK : Domestic demand drives Saudi non-oil sector
AQ
04:35aHANWHA SECURITIES : Hana extend mezzanine loans on US properties
AQ
04:35aE DEBIT GLOBAL : Charge revised for man arrested for groping woman on Greenlink bus
AQ
04:35aVodafone Idea, Airtel may post first mobile revenue growth in 3 years
AQ
04:35aKKR : Fred Kogel, Max Wiedemann and Quirin Berg to create independent German media company
EQ
04:34aScandal-prone Korean Air chairman dies weeks after board ouster
RE
04:34aSterlite works with Telecom Infra Project to create open optical transport controller
AQ
04:34aNORTHCLIFF RESOURCES : Announces New CFO
AQ
04:33aVENTNOR RESOURCES : Prospectus
PU
04:33aABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2Baffled and concerned, Nissan shareholders sever last ties with ousted Ghosn
3Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Ashley raises pressure on Debenhams ahead of lender deadline
5REDROW PLC : REDROW : Issue of B Shares and Share Consolidation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About