The Luxli Viola Mark II: The Next Generation in RGB Lights – Sold Exclusively at B&H

B&H announces: Hot on the heels of their Lucie Technical Award win for the Luxli Cello, Luxli is proving that they are far, far from done when it comes to releasing game-changing products. Their newest release: the Luxli Viola Mark II, an extensive upgrade of their original Viola.

“When we first released the Viola, we filled a serious need in the market,” says Joshua Fischer, Director of Marketing at Gradus Group. “At that time, we were the only self-contained RGBW light around, and to offer that versatility in a 5”, on-camera package was unheard of. But since then, we’ve released the Cello and the Timpani, which were both brighter, more accurate, and more feature-heavy. Though the Viola might be smaller in size, there’s no reason why those looking for an affordable, on-camera RGB light shouldn’t enjoy that same level of creativity and calibration. That’s why we created the Viola Mark II.”

But while the Viola Mark II will include all the features of the Cello and the Timpani, it is far more than just a smaller version of them. Although the latter two lights use both RGBA and RGBW LEDs to make it an RGBAW panel, each LED in the Viola Mark II is RGBAW. The result is brighter output, and an even greater consistency in accuracy and brightness.

“Nobody else does RGBAW LEDS,” Joshua continues. “We’re excited to be the forerunner of innovation in the field. And to be honest, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Our customers are innovative. Our customers are going out there, every single day, and demanding from themselves to do better; push harder; create more. How could we not do the same?”

Below is a full list of the features available in the Viola Mark II:

RGBAW LEDs

Consistent (X) lux

Consistent CRI/ TLCI of (x)

CCT Mode: 3,000-10,000K Color Temperature

RGB Mode: Pick Any Color

Gel mode: 150 classic digital gels

Effects mode: 10 customizable special effects

iOS/Android App Control via Bluetooth

Flicker-Free Lighting Unit

Discrete Dimming and Color Knobs

5”, 0.75 lb

Runs on 1 x Sony L-Series

