The Malaise in Global Trade Is Only Getting Worse

By Mike Bird

The U.S. and China are moving closer to settling their fight over tariffs, but data on the state of global trade is worsening, which is a bad sign for markets.

What's Happening

Data released late last Friday showed that the J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.7 in January. A reading above 50 indicates growth, but the index is signaling its weakest expansion in 2 1/2 years.

The new exports portion of the index was even weaker, dropping from 49.6 in December to 49.4 last month, the lowest since May 2016.

The index, which is compiled from surveys of thousands of purchasing executives around the world, has been a reliable predictor of real global trade volumes which are published weeks or months after the fact.

It isn't just trade data that appears to be slowing. The Caixin China Composite PMI, released over the weekend, fell to 50.9 in January from 52.2 in December. The index covers the manufacturing and service sectors.

What It Means

The weak data could have a knock-on effect for stocks and bonds world-wide, particularly in trade-sensitive Asian markets.

In January, many markets staged strong rallies even as economic data worsened in China and many other parts of the world. Many analysts and investors believe official economic data is at or close to its lowest ebb and that much of the bad news has been in.

"We think that the three most important factors impacting global growth are trade policy, China and the Fed," said Chetan Ahya, global head of economics at Morgan Stanley. "The outlook on these drivers--potential relief from trade tensions, China's growth stabilization from 2Q19 onwards and flexibility from the Fed--leads me to think that we could be nearing the trough in this mini-cycle."

Some economists think the worst has yet to come. "The global data is sinking, happening so fast that we strongly doubt everyone is in the trade yet," said Andrew Roberts, head of European macro strategy at NatWest Markets.

Write to Mike Bird at Mike.Bird@wsj.com