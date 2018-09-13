The Matian Firm dba La Liga Defensora hires Attorney Flavio Carvalho, current President of the Immigration Law Section of the Contra Costa County Bar Association

Shawn F. Matian is quoted as saying: “Flavio Carvalho is a hardworking, caring lawyer with a passion for immigration law. We’re eager to expand our services of immigration defense throughout California.”
Shawn F. Matian is quoted as saying: “Flavio Carvalho is a hardworking, caring lawyer with a passion for immigration law. We’re eager to expand our services of immigration defense throughout California.”
The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora is staffed with experienced, aggressive, and zealous attorneys who are prepared to protect the rights of all immigrants as well as those who stand accused of committing a crime. Associate attorneys include former federal prosecutors, former special task force lawyers, former district attorneys, former public defenders, former asylum officers, former LAFLA (Legal Aid Foundation Of Los Angeles) attorneys, and many other lawyers who strive to make a difference in the fields of immigration law and criminal defense law.