The Matian Firm dba La Liga Defensora hires Attorney Flavio Carvalho, current President of the Immigration Law Section of the Contra Costa County Bar Association

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Matian Firm is proud to announce the hiring of Attorney Flavio Carvalho as an associate attorney in their immigration department. Mr. Carvalho will be leading the immigration efforts of The Matian Firm in the San Jose and San Francisco Bay Area. California State Bar licensed since 2012, Mr. Carvalho has always fought for immigrant rights and his passion for the cause links back to his childhood, when his family immigrated to the USA from Brazil.



Shawn F. Matian is quoted as saying: “Flavio Carvalho is a hardworking, caring lawyer with a passion for immigration law. We’re eager to expand our services of immigration defense throughout California.”





Mr. Carvalho marks The Matian Firm's tenth immigration associate attorney and the twenty-first overall associate attorney in the growing firm. Mr. Carvalho’s diverse knowledge and background will serve to expand The Matian Firm’s scope of legal work and provide clients with an additional layer of legal expertise.

The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora has helped thousands of clients with their immigration and criminal cases by providing excellent legal services. This consistent track record of outstanding work has been notably recognized by the legal community as evidenced by the many awards that have been bestowed upon the firm including: Super Lawyers | Rising Stars; The National Top 100 Trial Lawyers; Lawyers of Distinction Award; Nationally Ranked Top 10 Attorney Award; 10 Best Law Firms Client Satisfaction; and Avvo’s Client Choice Award, amongst other accolades.

The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora is staffed with experienced, aggressive, and zealous attorneys who are prepared to protect the rights of all immigrants as well as those who stand accused of committing a crime. Associate attorneys include former federal prosecutors, former special task force lawyers, former district attorneys, former public defenders, former asylum officers, former LAFLA (Legal Aid Foundation Of Los Angeles) attorneys, and many other lawyers who strive to make a difference in the fields of immigration law and criminal defense law.

The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora provides legal services in all immigration and criminal matters including, but not limited to: deportation defense, family petitions, U-Visas, DACA, FOIA, Asylum, and VAWA. The firm also handles all criminal felony and misdemeanor matters including cases related to: Driving Under the Influence (DUI/DWI), drug offenses, domestic violence matters, theft/robbery cases, sex crimes, violent crimes, fraud, arrest warrants, and cases falling under federal jurisdiction.

The Matian Firm is located at 3701 Wilshire Blvd Suite 210, Los Angeles, California 90010. This year also welcomes a new location to serve the Bay Area / Northern California at 111 N. Market Street Suite 888 in San Jose, California 95113.

More information on the firm, its attorneys, and its casework can be found on the web: www.LaLigaDefensora.com

