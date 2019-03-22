The Mauritius Africa FinTech Hub to Host Their First FinTech Event of 2019 in Mauritius

After a successful soft launch and rapid growth in Mauritian, African
and international members over the last four months, the Mauritius
Africa FinTech Hub will host their first official event of 2019 on 1
April 2019 in Port Louis at the Caudan Arts Centre.
The event will be a jam-packed one-day seminar/networking opportunity
split into two parts; Mauritius-focus in the morning and Africa-focus in
the afternoon. The topics covered will include blockchain, FinTech
regulation, capacity development, investment as well as innovation and
incubation, with the overarching theme being the promotion and
importance of driving collaboration & action/outcomes within pan-African
FinTech ecosystems. Talks will be delivered by key players in the
Mauritian and international FinTech and regulatory environment with
first-hand experience in the industry.
“Open collaboration is a vital ingredient in building a borderless
ecosystem which will help create FinTech solutions that will drive
positive change, thus the theme of the event: Building the Pan-African
Fintech Ecosystem Through Open Collaboration & Action.” says Lynet
Kiioh, Head of Ecosystem at the The Mauritius Africa FinTech Hub about
the 1 April event. “We want this FinTech event to set the tone for how
we mean to move forward for the rest of 2019.”
The African FinTech space is poised for immense growth with digital
wallets, alternative point of sales, internet banking and mobile
insurance solving genuine human problems in a market where traditional
financial solutions have extremely low penetration. Only 20% of people
on the continent have a bank account in a traditional sense, yet 52% of
the world’s mobile transactions take place to and from Africa. A
receptive African market for FinTech solutions exists and it is the job
of FinTech ecosystems, such as the Mauritius Africa FinTech Hub to help
facilitate open collaboration between governments, regulators,
entrepreneurs, tech businesses, FSPs and corporate entities. All this,
with the aim of enabling human lives to be better through FinTech
technologies and innovation.
The Mauritius Africa FinTech Hub’s purpose is to create an ecosystem
that transcends pan-African borders. Essentially they will act as a
gateway to and from Africa for businesses who want to create positive
growth through tech disruption. Businesses do not have to be based in
Mauritius, or even Africa, to be part of the Mauritius Africa FinTech
Hub. As long as they are interested in being one of the frontrunners in
African FinTech innovation, they will benefit by becoming a member.
“The event aligns with our philosophy of open collaboration and making
things happen”, says Michal Szymanski, CEO of the Mauritius Africa
FinTech Hub. "Making things happen for Mauritius, making things happen
for Africa and serving the pan-African Fintech ecosystem, is our
purpose. We’re here to enable a FinTech ecosystem that connects and
unites in spite of borders and regulations to provide solutions and
opportunities that uplift.”
About Mauritius Africa FinTech Hub: The Mauritius Africa FinTech
Hub is based in Port Louis, Mauritius. It is a not-for-profit
organisation that exists to propel Mauritius into becoming one of the
the next global FinTech hubs, focused on Africa. They bring together
regulators, corporates, small businesses, academia and other stakeholder
to engage in the FinTech space to empower African FinTech into the
future.
