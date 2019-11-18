The Medical Alley Association and Accenture Collaborate to Lead the Healthcare Transformation Initiative

In a move that reflects Medical Alley’s position as the global epicenter of health innovation and care, the Medical Alley Association announces its collaboration with Accenture to lead phase one of the Healthcare Transformation Initiative at Medical Alley (HTI–MA), a campaign that will redefine the course of healthcare. HTI–MA is an opportunity to bring together leaders from all sectors of healthcare to define the realities of today’s healthcare system, identify ways in which sectors can collaborate in order to devise solutions, determine inhibitors to change, and, ultimately, pilot, test, and initiate meaningful improvements to healthcare.

As part of the project, Accenture will conduct market analysis to discover and define the realities of the current healthcare system, provide insights into the synergies of various sectors of healthcare, and design and deliver the structure needed for HTI–MA to improve health outcomes and decrease overall costs within the healthcare system.

“As the global epicenter of health innovation and care, Medical Alley is uniquely capable of accelerating the creation of value-based arrangements by bringing leaders from every sector of healthcare into close collaboration to assess the current challenges, propose solutions, and implement real change. We are at a critical juncture in defining the future of healthcare, and we look forward to working with Accenture’s top talent that understand the complexities of healthcare HTI–MA will be addressing,” said the Medical Alley Association’s president and CEO, Shaye Mandle.

“Programs like HTI–MA require new collaborative approaches and, through our human-centric approach to health strategy, we aim to help drive business value for the Medical Alley Association and ultimately improve the healthcare system for people,” said Brian Kalis, managing director of digital health and innovation for Accenture Health. “We look forward to working with the Medical Alley Association to help them further define and lead the evolution of the healthcare industry.”

The Medical Alley Association’s board chair and Medtronic’s vice president and general manager of care management services and non-intensive diabetes therapies business, Sheri Dodd, echoed Kalis’ sentiments: “The internal conversations around HTI–MA have energized the Medical Alley community, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we turn conversations into action.”

About the Healthcare Transformation Initiative at Medical Alley (HTI–MA)

Tasked with harnessing the expertise and energy of Minnesota’s world-class health technology and care ecosystem to move healthcare beyond its traditional silos and walls, the Healthcare Transformation Initiative at Medical Alley (HTI–MA) represents the commitment from the world’s most innovative healthcare companies from every sector of healthcare to address healthcare’s biggest problems directly. HTI–MA was founded in 2019 by the Medical Alley Association board of directors and exists to bring healthcare’s top leaders together for the good of healthcare consumers all over the world, starting in the global epicenter of health innovation and care: Medical Alley.

About the Medical Alley Association

Founded in 1984, the Medical Alley Association supports and advances the global leadership of Medical Alley’s healthcare industry and its connectivity around the world. MAA delivers the collective influence, intelligence and interactions that support Medical Alley. - www.medicalalley.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005512/en/