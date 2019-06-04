The Merger With SKIOO Makes SKITUDE the Leading Digital Platform for Skiers and the Entire Ski Industry

The merger of Skitude, the largest network of skiing apps, and the Skioo
innovative skipass technology, which provides access to ski resorts with
a single card and no waiting in line, aims to optimise sales channels
for the more than 150 partnering ski resorts for the upcoming season.
Skitude Chariman Yngve Tvedt and Skitude CEO and Co-founder Marc Bigas (Photo: Skitude)
Alongside may other advantages, the strategy will consist of using
post-payment systems to facilitate the user’s skiing experience,
streamlining their access to the slopes, and helping the ski resorts
position their products on their online platform.
“We are working so that skiers can purchase a ski pass ahead of time and
load the ticket on their RFID card, or validate beforehand using a
credit card, easily from their mobile on”, explained Skitude CEO Marc
Bigas. “These principles of convenience and post-payment are already
well-known thanks to popular services like Uber”, he added.
As a result, Skitude Chairman Yngve Tvedt explains, the combined digital
platform will add a new dimension to the ski industry with a digital
journey that is simpler and fun.
Thus, Tvedt assures, Skitude is participating in the “digitalisation of
the sector” and agrees with Marc Bigas that this experience will offer
“more convenience to the skier” as well as “powerful solutions for the
mobile sales channels and marketing services” that will help ski resorts
stay better connected with the needs of their current and potential
customers.
New challenges
The merger of the two companies is also aimed at finding a way to push
back against the stagnation of users in the industry, one of the
sector's main challenges. “We are setting off on a journey to meet
challenges using technology”, the company’s CEO stated, adding that the
experience built up by both Skitude and Skioo over the years will become
“valuable information for ski resorts”.
It is worth noting that the Girona-based company has always been
committed to interacting with users “before, during and after their
visit”, which, according to Bigas, “strengthens the competitiveness of
the industry and enables it to continue moving forward”.
A community of more than 1.3 million skiers
The Skitude community is currently made up of more than 1.3 million
skiers who have used the free applications that are compatible with the
Skitude platform, most of them being the official applications of ski
resorts.
It is a very active community. Thanks to the GPS Tracker that can log
their runs, users have already logged activity at more than 1,200 ski
resorts in 45 countries worldwide, and have been able to participate in
more than 250 Challenges allowing them to win ski days, equipment like
skis, boots or action cameras, and exclusive discounts.
The operation will allow consolidating the international project of 50
people, with offices in Girona, Lausanne and Oslo, and to continue
researching to find dynamic solutions and improve the customer
experience at ski resorts.
The shareholders of the company are comprised of the entrepreneurial
partners Marc Bigas and David Huerva, Spanish investment funds, as well
as the three Norwegian funds that own Skioo: Investinor, Canica and
Norselab. Norselab counts the Olympic alpine ski champion Aksel Lund
Svindal as an investor.
