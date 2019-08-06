Log in
The Miami FC, Owned by Silva International Investments, Wins NPSL National Championship

08/06/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

The Miami FC, part of Silva International Investment’s portfolio, won its second National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) National Championship in a row with a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos. The match took place on Saturday night at the Mitchel Athletic Complex, in Long Island, New York.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005782/en/

Riccardo Silva, owner of Miami FC. Photo: OrovioPhotography/Silva/LaPresse

Riccardo Silva, owner of Miami FC. Photo: OrovioPhotography/Silva/LaPresse

Two first-half goals from Dylan Mares gave Riccardo Silva's Orange and Blue a lead they never relinquished and a late Shawn Chin strike ensured Miami FC victory over Rocco Commisso's team.

This is the eighth trophy in their four-year history and the sixth conquered in two seasons under coach Paul Dalglish's lead: "I couldn't be more proud of the boys taking the last step of the NPSL journey in winning this title again. It's an honour to be the coach of such an outstanding team".

Mares, who was named 'Man of the match' for the second successive year in the NPSL National Championship game, scored both his first-half goals after quick changes of possession. "It's hard to win something once, but to win it twice is unbelievable. We worked so hard to win this title again and the game was very difficult, against the best team we played all year", said the player.

In second-half stoppage time with the Cosmos pushing forward, Shawn Chin beat Cosmos goalkeeper, Paul Blanchette, who was off his line from 40 yards out. Moments later the final whistle blew and Miami Fc was confirmed as the first back-to-back National Championship winners in NPSL history.

About Silva International Investments

Silva International Investments is an investment company which manages assets across multiple sectors including media, sport, entertainment, fashion, technology and real estate. Established in 2015 by Riccardo Silva, its portfolio includes The Miami FC, Mast Capital, MP Management, SportBusiness, Globe Soccer, Musik, the Silva Family Collection of art and WE Do Video Production.


© Business Wire 2019
