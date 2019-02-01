The Miami Larder is Open for Business

MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Mitchell Hesse, Australian chef with over fifteen years of international cuisine experience, announced today the start of his new venture The Miami Larder ( https://themiamilarder.com/ ).

The Miami Larder: Miami's premier cheese and charcuterie board delivery service





The Miami Larder is Miami's premier cheese and charcuterie board delivery service. The Miami Larder offers a wide variety selection of boards available for events and a seasonally curated selection of cheese, meat, veggies and fruit. Custom boards are also available. All boards will come with a selection of pickles, chutneys, fruits, crackers and olives. All boards are designed to be shared as a light snack before a main event. Miami Larder aims to provide only the best quality European cheeses and cured meats along with locally sourced seasonal produce. Mitch will use his years of kitchen experience to create custom preserves, pickles and spreads to enjoy with each board.

Miami is one of the most magical cities on the planet, hosting many visitors and a ton of parties and gatherings all year round. Though known for its strong arts and culinary scene, Miami hasn’t had an accessible option for meat and cheese catering that isn’t only delicious, but also an art. The Miami Larder adds the missing premier cheese and charcuterie delivery service everyone’s been waiting for.

The Miami Larder is accepting orders starting February 1, 2019. Delivery is available 7 days a week in the central Miami area.

For more information visit https://themiamilarder.com/

Follow The Miami Larder on IG: https://www.instagram.com/themiamilarder/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Anna Anisin

(415) 322-0760

anna@formulated.by