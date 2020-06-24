Log in
The Minerva Programme and Niche Technology Announce the Appointment of Chief Constable Carl Foulkes as the Minerva Programme Management Board Chairperson

06/24/2020 | 12:01am EDT

NORTH WALES, United Kingdom, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minerva Programme and Niche Technology are pleased to announce that Chief Constable Carl Foulkes from North Wales Police has become the next Chairperson of the Minerva Programme Management Board. Chief Constable Foulkes replaces Sussex Chief Constable Giles York, who retired earlier this month.

From 2014, the Minerva Programme has been an incremental partnership between 26 UK Police Forces and Niche Technology to streamline the use of NicheRMS, a policing intelligence management platform that seamlessly manages all aspects of Crime Recording, Investigation & Intelligence Management, Vulnerability Management, Custody and Detainee Management and Electronic Case Preparation. NicheRMS also enables Forces to manage their Forensics exhibits through a single platform and provides mobility support for front-line officers to instantly access and share information regardless of their location.

Minerva drives greater collaboration between these Forces and the platform, which highlights cross-border offending and gives Forces the opportunity to share resources. The ability to scrutinise and detect cross-boundary criminality and manage vulnerable individuals drives significant benefits across forces in England and Wales.

The Minerva Management Board, supported by the Minerva Delivery team, works daily with Niche Technology to streamline platform development activity, and focus on the long-term growth of NicheRMS. As Chairperson, Chief Constable Foulkes will steer the Minerva Management Board and focus on strategic requirements as we continually evolve the NicheRMS platform.

"The Minerva Collaboration Programme of UK forces, places NicheRMS firmly at the heart of operational policing activity," said Jed Manley, Minerva Programme Director. "The collaboration seeks to exploit this asset, providing the best solution for recording, recalling and sharing data between UK Forces. We welcome Chief Constable Carl Foulkes as chair of the Minerva Management Board, as we continue to drive convergence not just for data sharing but for wider business opportunities in support of National Policing aims for digital transformation."

"Everyone at Niche Technology is very grateful and proud to have Chief Constable Foulkes join us as Chairperson of the Minerva Management Board," said Mike Gardner, UK/European Business Development Director at Niche Technology. "We believe that we are in a unique position to keep listening to the needs of the service as we keep improving and developing our solution for front-line Police Officers. I would like to welcome Carl to the Niche family and look forward to working alongside him over the coming years."

NicheRMS is a cloud ready, mobile-integrated operational police information management platform that enables police agencies to report, prevent and solve crime. NicheRMS removes silos and links intelligence function with front-line officers for faster prediction, prevention and response. NicheRMS is licensed to more than 150,000 sworn officers across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Ten of the largest 30 agencies run NicheRMS in the countries we serve. For more information, please visit www.NicheRMS.com.

For More Information:

Mike Gardner, Niche Technology
+44 7969 563581
Mike.Gardner@NicheRMS.com

Jed Manley, Minerva Programme Director
+44 7748 768299
Jed.Manley@Minerva.Police.uk

(PRNewsfoto/Niche Technology)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-minerva-programme-and-niche-technology-announce-the-appointment-of-chief-constable-carl-foulkes-as-the-minerva-programme-management-board-chairperson-301081471.html

SOURCE Niche Technology


© PRNewswire 2020
