The Ministry of National Defence reviews preparations for International Defence Exhibition 2020

02/26/2020 | 03:20am EST

(Bqp.vn) - On February 25, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defence Minister hosted a meeting to review preparation works for International Defence Exhibition 2020 in Vietnam.

During the working session.

Speaking at the meeting, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh said that International Defence Exhibition 2020 in Vietnam aims to deploy the policies to strengthen international and external defence relations of Vietnam when the country takes over the role as ASEAN Chairman 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure. It is also an opportunity for Vietnam to introduce technology and weapons which are developed and manufactured by the General Department of Defence Industry of Vietnam and at the same time to strengthen international cooperation on defence industry and expand defence industry market, he added.

In order to prepare well for the event, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh requested relevant agencies and units to build the general working plan to ensure the timeline, quality and objectives; in which, focus on the design, construction, arrangement of exhibition areas, the logistics, technical and implementation of plans to ensure the security and safety for international delegations during the exhibition.

The International Defence Exhibition 2020 in Vietnam will be a place to display defence industry products of Vietnam and ASEAN countries and others. The event is estimated to open from October 25 - 27 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:18:14 UTC
