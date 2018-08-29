Log in
The Mogharebi Group Retained as Exclusive Agent for 100 Unit UC Santa Barbara Portfolio

08/29/2018 | 11:18am EDT

THE MOGHAREBI GROUP has been retained as the exclusive listing agent for the largest privately-owned multifamily portfolio that has been available in the UC Santa Barbara market in years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005470/en/

Just Listed | 100 Units in Santa Barbara, CA (Graphic: Business Wire)

Just Listed | 100 Units in Santa Barbara, CA (Graphic: Business Wire)

The portfolio comprises 10 individual properties totaling 100 units in the coastal community of Isla Vista, that is the residential location of choice for UC Santa Barbara students.

“Student housing in Santa Barbara is among the most compelling investments I’ve seen,” said Alex Mogharebi, Founder and President of The Mogharebi Group. “This portfolio offers investors the opportunity to acquire 100 units in an extremely supply constrained submarket providing uncommon economies of scale for the area. Due to the premiere location, unit mix, and quantity, conversion to student housing provides the right investor significant upside in one of the most desirable student housing markets nationally.”

ABOUT THE MOGHAREBI GROUP

THE MOGHAREBI GROUP (TMG) headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, is the premiere multi-family real estate services and investment firm. The company serves real estate investors and offers a broad range of integrated services including transaction and project management, investment management, 1031 Exchanges, valuation; strategic consulting, property sales. Please visit our website at www.Mogharebi.com.


© Business Wire 2018
