The Mogharebi Group : Retained as Exclusive Agent for 500+ Unit Prime Multi-Family Portfolio in Southern California

THE MOGHAREBI GROUP has been retained as the exclusive listing agent for one of the largest privately-owned multi-family portfolios in Southern California. The portfolio spans across the South Bay and Glendale regions of Southern California with 27 individual properties totaling over 500 units making it one of the largest portfolios of its kind in California. Many of the properties are on the market for the first time in over a decade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005620/en/

Coming Soon | 500+ Units in Core Southern California (Graphic: Business Wire)

The properties are well positioned and located in several high demand areas of Southern California including: Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Carson, and Glendale.

“This is a unique offering in today’s market,” said Alex Mogharebi, Founder and President of The Mogharebi Group. “This portfolio offers investors the opportunity to acquire a critical mass number of units in core markets and benefit from the strong and diverse economic drivers for each assets' location. This opportunity allows future investors to focus on the unique value-add opportunity and capitalize on the strong market trends.”

ABOUT THE MOGHAREBI GROUP

THE MOGHAREBI GROUP (TMG) headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, is the premiere multi-family real estate services and investment firm. The company serves real estate investors and offers a broad range of integrated services including transaction and project management, investment management, 1031 Exchanges, valuation, strategic consulting, and property sales. Please visit our website at www.Mogharebi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005620/en/