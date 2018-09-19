The Moore Foundation Doubles Down on Support for Quantum Materials

Electronic and magnetic materials have captivated the scientific
community for decades. In recent years, progress by experimentalists and
theorists alike has energized research on materials, ushering in the new
field of quantum materials. The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation’s Emergent
Phenomena in Quantum Systems Initiative (EPiQS) adds $95 million for
the next six years to support discovery-driven research in this rapidly
growing field.
Quantum materials are characterized by pronounced quantum-mechanical
effects and a highly cooperative behavior of their constituent
electrons. They are fertile ground for the occurrence of emergent
phenomena, often unexpected, that challenge and deepen our understanding
of complex matter. Exotic properties of this broad class of materials
range from transport of electrical current without resistance, to the
creation of emergent particles with properties different from any known
elementary particle.
“By funding basic research in quantum materials we enable researchers in
this field to interrogate materials in superior new ways and ask deeper
questions about organizing principles of complex quantum systems,” said Dušan
Pejaković, Ph.D., EPiQS program director. “While we focus on
fundamental aspects of these fascinating materials, we believe that some
of them will find applications in technologies that improve human life
or change the way science is done.”
The next phase of EPiQS continues its path to advance knowledge about
emergent properties of materials, promote development and sharing of new
types of materials, and support development of new instruments and
techniques. To achieve these goals, the initiative implements four
interrelated strategies:
-
People: Maximize the potential of a group of top
experimentalists and theorists to make breakthrough discoveries in the
field of quantum materials.
-
Materials Synthesis: Bolster synthesis and discovery of quantum
materials and improve career paths for materials synthesis scientists.
-
Flexible Funding: Enhance experimental capabilities at leading
research institutions and enable rapid response to new developments in
the field.
-
Community Building: Create and sustain a collaborative research
community to promote the exchange of materials and knowledge.
The foundation’s venture
in the field began in 2013 with an initial $90 million in funding,
at a time when several major advances, such as discoveries of
two-dimensional and topological materials, gave a significant new
impetus to an already active discipline of condensed matter physics. The
opportunity was clear: accelerate progress in the highly promising field
by enabling leading scientists to conduct ambitious, exploratory,
high-risk research. In addition, the initiative sought to facilitate
integration of previously largely disconnected topics into an integrated
research endeavor, with an intention to strengthen cross-pollination of
ideas and technical approaches.
During the past five years, EPiQS funding has invigorated and
strengthened the overall research effort in quantum materials. Notably,
the initiative’s strong support of materials synthesis and discovery has
contributed to improved career prospects for young materials synthesis
experts and to the increased availability of new, high-quality
materials. Grantees have discovered new emergent electronic phenomena,
built instrumentation that provides unique atomic-scale information and
proposed new paradigms for understanding complex quantum matter. New
topological materials that may improve our energy efficiency, new
methods for controlling many-electron systems, and new theories
connecting the topological and application-relevant (e.g. electronic,
optical, magnetic) properties of materials are examples of their
discoveries and illustrative of how taking risks pays off.
Before embarking on a second phase of EPiQS, the foundation commissioned
an external evaluation to examine the effectiveness of its approach as
well as the impact of its work. Independent evaluators and leading
scientists provided their assessments. Their findings substantiated the
need to continue support of basic research in quantum materials and
credited EPiQS grantees with many significant developments in the field.
Details of the assessments and achievements of grantees can be found in two
reports.
“Discoveries made by our EPiQS investigators encourage us to double-down
on quantum materials. This is a terrific field where giving highly
motivated scientists the instruments and support they need has worked
out well,” said Robert
Kirshner, Ph.D., chief program officer of science. “Based on the
expert advice from our evaluation, I’m looking forward to accelerated
progress from experiment and from theory in quantum materials.”
The work of the foundation’s Science
Program is inspired by its founders, Gordon and Betty Moore. In the Statement
of Founders’ Intent, they write that “expanding knowledge is both
intellectually satisfying and often of practical value.” They also share
their belief that the “rate of expansion of knowledge can be increased
by funding potentially high-impact areas that do not fit conventional
funding sources.” The EPiQS Initiative is an example of this unique
grantmaking approach by taking risks when and where others may not and
providing unconstrained funding to scientists for basic research.
“The Moore Foundation’s Science Program is an example of the impact
private philanthropy can have in funding basic scientific research,”
said Marc
Kastner, a science advisory board member of the Moore Foundation and
president of the Science Philanthropy Alliance. “The EPiQS Initiative in
particular demonstrates that private funding can help accelerate science
and produce remarkable outcomes by making focused investments in a
well-chosen field.”
