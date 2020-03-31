The Morganti Group Inc. : Focused on Protection, Prevention for Personnel, Subcontractors During COVID-19 Pandemic

While The Morganti Group Inc. remains open for business as the COVID-19 Pandemic evolves, we have responsibly adapted our in-house and job site operations to minimize the impact to our owners and clients and to prioritize the safety of our personnel and subcontractors.

Specifically, the Morganti management team has done the following:

Updated our business continuity plan and conducted remote working capability tests for our core employees.

Implemented CDC-recommended health and safety protocols in our offices, including personal hygiene and social distancing guidance, asking sick employees to stay home, cancelling all non-essential business travel, and putting in place guidelines for self-quarantine as needed.

Increased the sanitizing of commonly touched surfaces in our offices and project trailers.

Monitored CDC web site daily for updates that could impact business.

Communicated with our subcontractors and urged them to report any employees who have contracted the virus, been in contract with it, or exhibit symptoms.

Rest assured, the Morganti team is committed to the success of its projects, the satisfaction of its clients, and the health and safety of its employees and subcontractors. Our primary focus is to maintain project continuity while minimizing contact in the field and at meetings while always stressing the importance of preventive and protective action.

We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and state and federal governments, and as the days and weeks unfold, Morganti management will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our plans and operations as necessary.

ABOUT MORGANTI

For more than 100 years, companies and organizations around the world have depended on The Morganti Group Inc. for their Construction Management, Design-Build, General Contracting and Project Management needs. Our clients trust us time and time again to provide these services on the delivery of their most important and complex education, residential, aviation, healthcare, corporate, government, transportation and utility projects.

Morganti employs the most sophisticated construction techniques in its scheduling, value engineering, estimating, cost management and supervisory processes. Our clients and their projects benefit from Morganti’s unique approach along with our century-long focus on quality, integrity and honesty. This focus has fueled our mission to put client interests and needs first with an eye on our responsibility to maximize the owner’s capital investment by delivering on-time/on-budget construction.

An international construction firm in business since 1916, Morganti serves clients from our offices in Florida, Connecticut, New York, Texas and Jordan. Our highly qualified and experienced team of more than 100 professionals works hand-in-hand with our clients from pre-construction through occupancy, incorporating advanced technology, documentation, safety and efficiency into our project and construction management services with the goal of streamlining communication, delivering construction expertise, and ultimately eliminating roadblocks.

The Morganti team continues to construct solid foundations that last a lifetime. Our proven track record of delivering successful projects on time and on budget is the cornerstone of our longevity. Let us work for you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005741/en/