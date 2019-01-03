The Mortgage Collaborative Adds 44 New Lender Members in 2018, Now Growing Staff to Serve Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan 03, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the mortgage industry's only independent cooperative, today announced it added 44 new lender member companies in 2018, its strongest year ever for new member growth. To help support the significant growth of their network, TMC has also added Sarah Oldani and Jennifer Haning to their staff.



Oldani joins TMC as a Member Benefits Advocate and will be responsible for helping manage TMC's quickly growing roster of mortgage lender members and the cooperative network's creative expansion of membership benefits. She previously spent six years with Lenders One in a variety of key roles. Haning joins TMC as their Business Development Coordinator and will help support TMC's network of preferred partners as well as key technology initiatives. She spent the past six years as the Banking Officer, Mortgage Compliance Specialist for Happy State Bank.



"We're so happy to add Sarah and Jennifer to our team," said The Collaborative's Chief Operating Officer Rich Swerbinsky. "They're both perfect fits for the intimate culture of our network and have a deep understanding of TMC's value proposition that will enhance our continued growth in 2019."



TMC also announced the dates and locations for their next two Lender Member Conferences. Their Winter Conference will be held February 17-19 in Austin, Texas and their Summer Conference on August 18-20 in Nashville, Tenn. TMC's conferences provide The Collaborative's lender members a unique opportunity to interact with top industry leaders. Members participate in compelling and interactive sessions led by their peers focused on growth initiatives, business best practices, and experiences with third party providers.



About The Mortgage Collaborative



Based in San Diego, Calif., The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise and improved compliance and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA).



For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.



