The Most Cost-Effective Rapid Shutdown Solution, Tigo's TS4-A-2F, Is Now Shipping

07/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

The solution helps PV owners and developers meet the latest electrical code requirements

Tigo’s latest innovation in Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), the TS4-A-2F, is now shipping to customers throughout the US. The TS4-A-2F joins the TS4-A-F, the leading solution for PV rapid shutdown with millions installed.

Tigo has experienced significant demand for the TS4-A-2F as homeowners, commercial building owners, and PV industry professionals seek reliable and cost-effective rapid shutdown solutions that fulfill the National Electric Code (NEC) requirements for rooftop PV projects.

“We are excited to get our TS4-A-2F units in our customers’ hands to maximize the ROI of their PV projects, while meeting the necessary safety requirements,” said Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo.

The TS4-A-2F is the latest addition to the Tigo TS4 family of MLPE and leverages the reliable core Tigo technology that customers have trusted for over a decade.

One TS4-A-2F unit can connect to two PV modules with a combined total power of 1,000 watts, resulting in half the MLPE hardware compared to a standard one MLPE to one PV module configuration. This cuts down on installation labor and results in 16% fewer connections per string compared to single input MLPE.

“The TS4-A-2F is the most cost-effective rapid shutdown solution available for any rooftop PV,” added Zvi.

Module-level rapid shutdown for rooftop PV systems is required in 35 states in the US as part of the NEC 2017 and NEC 2020. The 2017 and 2020 NEC requirements, which more and more states continue to adopt, were put in place to reduce shock hazard for emergency responders.

The TS4-A-2F is compatible with all major module manufacturers and shares identical patent-protected architecture with the other units in the TS4-F family. The TS4-A-2F includes the option of shipping with original MC4 connectors.

For inquiries and orders, contact sales@tigoenergy.com or visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

About Tigo

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.


