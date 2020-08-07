The Multiplier Effect of Education Expenditure 0 08/07/2020 | 04:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Finance and Economics Discussion Series Divisions of Research & Statistics and Monetary Aairs Federal Reserve Board, Washington, D.C. The Multiplier Eect of Education Expenditure Maarten De Ridder, Simona M. Hannon, Damjan Pfajfar 2020-058 Please cite this paper as: De Ridder, Maarten, Simona M. Hannon, and Damjan Pfajfar (2020). The Multiplier Eect of Education Expenditure," Finance and Economics Discussion Series 2020-058. Washington: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, https://doi.org/10.17016/FEDS.2020.058. NOTE: Sta working papers in the Finance and Economics Discussion Series (FEDS) are preliminary materials circulated to stimulate discussion and critical comment. The analysis and conclusions set forth are those of the authors and do not indicate concurrence by other members of the research sta or the Board of Governors. References in publications to the Finance and Economics Discussion Series (other than acknowledgement) should be cleared with the author(s) to protect the tentative character of these papers. The Multiplier Effect of Education Expenditure* Maarten De Ridder‡ Simona M. Hannon§ Damjan Pfajfar¶ University of Cambridge Federal Reserve Board Federal Reserve Board May 28, 2020 Abstract This paper examines the short-run effects of federal education expenditures on local income. We exploit city-level variation in exposure to national changes in the $30-billion Federal Pell Grant Program, which is the largest program to help low-income students attend college in the U.S., to calculate ﬁscal multipliers of education expenditures. An increase in Pell grants by 1 percent of a city's income raises local income by 2.4 percent over the next two years. This multiplier effect is larger than estimates for military spending (1.5 on average). Multipliers are higher when grants are awarded to students at non-proﬁt colleges, as for-proﬁt colleges absorb most of the grant increases with raises in tuition. Multipliers are also higher during recessions than in expansions: Pell grants can be an effective tool for countercyclical policy that adds to already established beneﬁts, such as, increasing the affordability of college and fostering long- run economic growth. Keywords: Fiscal Expenditure, Pell Grants, Education Policy, Fiscal Multipliers. JEL classiﬁcation: H52, E62 *We thank Kyle Coombs, Rachael Beer, Hannah Farkas and Winston Lin for excellent research assistance, and Robert (Bob) Adams for helpful suggestions in reference to the metropolitan area geography. We also thank the participants at the Federal Reserve Board, 2018 CEF conference in Milan, and AEFP conference in Washington for their comments and suggestions. The views in this paper are those of the authors and do not necessarily reﬂect those of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or its staff. Address: University of Cambridge, Faculty of Economics, Sidgwick Ave, Cambridge, CB3 9DD, U.K. E-mail :

¶ Address: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th Street and Constitution Ave N.W., Washington, D.C. 20551, U.S.A. E-mail : damjan.pfajfar@frb.gov . Web: https://sites.google.com/site/dpfajfar/ 1. Introduction Investments in education make up a signiﬁcant part of government spending in advanced economies. In the United States, educational spending measured 6 percent of national income in 2019, which exceeds defense spending and spending on welfare programs. These investments are usually motivated by the well-documented effects that education has on well-being and economic growth in the long run (see, e.g., Barro, 1991, Benhabib and Spiegel, 1994, Bils and Klenow, 2000, and Manuelli and Seshadri, 2014). Like any other form of government spending, however, educational investments also have the potential to stimulate economic activity in the short run. Programs that reduce the cost of tuition or that involve direct transfers to students could, for example, increase purchasing power and therefore raise consumption and growth. Such programs could be used to stimulate economic activity during recessions and serve as a tool for macroeconomic stabiliza- tion. Empirical evidence on the short-run effects of educational investments on economic activity is needed to assess whether this is the case. We quantify the effect of educational investments on economic growth in the short-run. Specif- ically, we measure the impact of the Federal Pell Grant Program on economic activity at the city (metropolitan statistical area-MSA) level. Pell grants are need-based grants to low-income undergraduate and select post-baccalaureate students, designed to enable them to access post-secondary education. It is the largest program to help low-income students attend college in the United States: total awards exceeded 30 billion U.S. Dollars in 2015 (Figure 1). We measure the effect of these grants on economic activity using city-level variation in the disbursements of Pell grants. In particular, we quantify the effect of a relative increase in Pell grant disbursements on the relative increase of a city's aggregate income. To assure a causal interpretation of our results, we instrument city-level changes with changes in the national-level generosity of the Pell Grant Program. This follows the approach by Nakamura and Steinsson (2014), who estimate the effect of defense spending on growth at the U.S. state level. It yields a causal interpretation as long as changes to the national-level generosity of the program do not depend on the relative economic growth of cities. Figure 1. The Pell Grant Program: Expenditures and Recipients BILLIONS (2016 $) ANNUAL 40 30 20 10 0 1979 1985 1991 1997 2003 2009 2015 Notes: The ﬁgure plots the total value of Pell grants in 2016 USD. Data is obtained from the Title IV Program Volume Reports by the Department of Education. 1 We ﬁnd that Pell grants have a signiﬁcantly positive effect on economic activity. Our main result is that the ﬁscal multiplier of Pell grants-the percentage increase in a city's relative income from a relative increase in Pell grants by one percent of initial income-is 2.4 on average. This means that a dollar spent on Pell grants creates more than twice as much relative economic activity. This coefﬁcient is robust to the inclusion of city and time ﬁxed effects, city-time trends, controls for spending by state governments and various other controls for economic performance of a city. We ﬁnd that schools do not increase expenditures when the Pell grant program becomes more gener- ous, which suggests that consumer spending rather than educational spending is the source of the short-run economic gains. When we compare the effect of Pell grants that are received by students at for-proﬁt institutions to Pell grants for students at non-proﬁt institutions, we ﬁnd that multipliers are lower at for-proﬁt colleges. This is potentially because for-proﬁt schools respond to an increase in Pell grant generosity by proportionally raising tuition fees. It therefore appears that Pell grants are implicitly acting as subsidies for the for-proﬁt university sector.1 We also ﬁnd that 2-year institutions have signiﬁcantly larger multipliers that 4-year institutions. Multipliers at 4-year institutions are around 1.6, while at 2-year institutions are around 4. Thus, Pell grants have especially high multipliers if granted to students attending public community colleges. Finally, we assess whether the multiplier of Pell grants is higher during recessions, as has previously been found for military expenditure.2 We ﬁnd that the effect of Pell grants on income is larger in recessions than in expansions. While that effect is not statistically signiﬁcant, the point estimate is large and suggests that Pell grants can serve as a macroeconomic stabilizer during recessions. Our estimates of the multiplier of Pell grants add to a vast literature that uses geographic cross- sectional variation in ﬁscal spending to estimate its short-run economic effects. The use of geographic variation in spending became increasingly popular in the aftermath of the Great Recession. The advantage of using geographical cross-sectional data is that there is much greater variation in spending at the sub-national level, and more of this variation is plausibly exogenous than variation at the national level. Like other sub-national estimations of multipliers, our results do have a particular interpretation: they measure the effect of Pell grants in one city on that city's relative economic performance, rather than the effect of Pell grants on economic performance at the national level. This is because a city-level increase in Pell grants typically does not involve an increase in city-level ﬁscal deﬁcits (and subsequent taxation), such that Pell grants do not crowd out private spending. Chodorow-Reich (2019), however, argues on theoretical grounds that the kind of geographical cross-sectional multiplier we estimate remains informative. It measures the national- level multiplier of ﬁscal spending when it is deﬁcit ﬁnanced and when monetary policy does not respond to the ﬁscal expansion, for example because interest rates are constrained by the effective lower bound. As these conditions often apply during recessions, our results give insight into the effectiveness of Pell grants as a tool to stimulate demand during downturns at the national level. Note that since 2010 the "Gainful Employment" regulation has limited the Pell grants at certain for-proﬁt colleges

(see Cellini et al. , 2016 ). In general, Turner ( 2017 ) estimates that 11-20% of Pell grants passes through to schools. 2 See, e.g., Nakamura and Steinsson ( 2014 ), Auerbach and Gorodnichenko ( 2012 ), and Berge et al. ( 2020 ). 2 The multiplier of 2.4 for Pell Grants is higher than most estimates based on cross-sectional geographical variation of other forms of government spending. Early examples include Nakamura and Steinsson (2014), who estimate the state-level response of output to defense spending and ﬁnd an average multiplier of 1.5. Acconcia et al. (2014) estimate multipliers from reductions in spending due the expulsion of maﬁa-inﬁltrated city council members, and ﬁnd a multiplier of 1.9. Cross- sectional estimates of the multiplier were also frequently used to assess the effect of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) during the Global Financial Crisis (see, e.g., Chodorow- Reich et al. 2012, Chhabra et al. 2019, Conley and Dupor 2013, Dupor and Mehkari 2016, Feyrer and Sacerdote 2011). Chodorow-Reich (2019) summarizes the literature on cross-sectional multipliers on both ARRA-based and other studies and ﬁnds that the mean estimated multiplier is 2.1 and the median estimated multiplier is 1.9. This suggests that the multiplier for Pell grants is high compared to the multiplier of other forms of government spending, and is therefore an effective tool to stimulate short-run economic activity. In addition to providing evidence on the magnitude of the ﬁscal multiplier, this paper contributes to the literature on the Pell Grant Program. Previous work has documented several other positive effects, in particular in relation to education outcomes. Bettinger (2004) shows that receiving a Pell grant reduces college drop-out behavior. Marx and Turner (2018) show that Pell grants substantially reduce borrowing as every additional dollar of Pell grants crowds out 1.80 dollars of potential borrowing, therefore reducing student debt. Pell grants also increase educational attain- ment, the probability of attending college, credit accumulation and has positive effects on students persistence and degree completion (Dynarski, 2003, Castleman and Long, 2016, and Fack and Grenet, 2015). Denning et al. (2019) shows that eligibility for an additional Pell grant signiﬁ- cantly increases the likelihood of degree receipt and raises earnings four years after the receipt of the degree. As higher earnings increase tax payments, they estimate that the government expenditures are fully repaid within 10 years. Dinerstein et al. (2014) look at the short-term economic beneﬁts of Pell grants as part of various federal transfers to post-secondary education during the Global Financial Crisis. They ﬁnd that counties which beneﬁted from increases in the generosity of the Pell Grant Program did not have a signiﬁcant increase in local income. They argue that one reason for this may be that students do not spend their grants in the immediate vicinity of their university. Our analysis differs from Dinerstein et al.'s because we estimate the Pell grant's multiplier from variation in Pell grants that is driven by changes to national generosity in the Pell Grant Program, interacted with city-level dummies to obtain variation by year. The latter enables us to control for state and time-ﬁxed ef- fects, such that our estimate of the multiplier is causal if national generosity is not driven by the relative performance of cities. We furthermore consider a sample from 1990 to 2015 rather than 2006-2009, and conduct our an analysis at the city (MSA) rather than the county level. 3 The remainder of this paper proceeds as follows. We begin by providing an overview of the Pell Grant Program in Section 2, in which we also explain our empirical approach. In Section 3 we discuss our main results while in Section 4 we discuss how multipliers vary over the business cycle and compare multipliers at different types of colleges. Section 5 concludes. 2. Empirical Approach This section outlines the empirical strategy to estimate the short-term economic effects of Pell grants. We start with a brief summary of the Pell grant program and how grants are allocated to students in Section 2.1. Section 2.2 summarizes the dataset while the estimation equations are presented in Section 2.3. 2.1. Pell Grants: Background The Federal Pell Grant Program was initiated in 1974 as the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant, to provide a need-based grant to enable low-income students to attend college. It was renamed the Pell Grant Program after Senator Claiborne Pell in 1980. The evolution of the program is plotted in Figure 2a. It started off as a program for 280 thousand students in 1974 with a total appropriation of 122 million dollars, which increased to over 9 million recipients and a 30 billion appropriation by 2015. The program's size depends on the size of the cohort receiving Pell grants and on the maximum grant amount determined by the law. The program expanded particularly rapidly from the early 2000s to 2010. Since 2000, the U.S. has witnessed a substantial increase in enrolment at post-secondary institutions and a marked increase in college tuition, both reﬂected in the non- proﬁt and the for-proﬁt education sectors. Federal support for higher education was expanded in order to compensate for this increasing costs, which lead to an increase in both the average and the maximum awards for Pell grants (Figure 2b). These were part, for example, of the College Cost Reduction and Access Act of 2007 and of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.3 The size of individual grants primarily depends on a student's family earnings. The largest share of Pell grant disbursements are typically received by students from families with an adjusted gross income of less than $60,000.4 The grant amounts are conditional on the student's expected family contribution (EFC), the institutional cost of attendance, the student's enrollment status, and whether or not they attend a full academic year or less.5 A full-time student is eligible for the following Pell Grant award if the maximum Pell Grant (Pel l M AX ) higher than the EFC: Pel li ,t ˘ max '(Pel ltM AX ¡EFCi ,t ),Pel ltM I N ", (1) 3A full summary of legislative changes is found in Appendix A. For example, 96.6% of Pell Grant recipients in 2011-12 had an income of $65,995 or less (see Delisle , 2017 ). Financial need is determined by the Department of Education using a standard formula established by Congress to evaluate the to determine the EFC.The formula relies on the student's income (and assets for independent students), the parents' income and assets (for dependent students), the family's household size, and the number of family members (excluding parents) attending post-secondary education. 4 Figure 2. Evolution of the Federal Pell Grant Program 40 Billions (2016 $) Millions Annual Total Pell Grant Expenditures (left axis) 30 Total Pell Grant Recipients (right axis) 20 10 0 1979 1985 1991 1997 2003 2009 2015 10 Thousands (2016 $) Annual Maximum Pell Grant 6 Average Pell Grant Minimum Pell Grant 4 5 2 0 1979 1985 1991 1997 2003 2009 0 2015 (a) Aggregate Awards (b) Individual Awards Notes: Left ﬁgure plots the evolution of the dollar-value of Pell grant awards (left axis, solid) and the number of Pell Grant recipients (right-axis, dashed). Right ﬁgure plots the minimum (dashed), average (dotted) and maximum (solid) value of an individual Pell grant. Data is obtained from the Title IV Program Volume Reports by the Department of Education. where Pel l M I N is the minimum Pell Grant.6 Once the grant amount is determined, the institution at which the student is enrolled either credits the grant funds to the student's account, pays the student directly by check, or combines these methods. Grant recipients can enroll at various types of institutions, ranging from 4-year colleges to those specialized in occupational training. Currently, about 5,000 post-secondary institutions participate in the program and more than 40 percent of all undergraduates are relying on this type of aid. The majority of grant recipients are enrolled at public 2-year schools and a signiﬁcant share is enrolled at for-proﬁt institutions. Pell grants do not typically cover the entire cost of attendance and, as result most recipients supplement this type of aid with funds from other sources, such as federal and/or private student loans, personal savings, 529 plan savings, and other sources. 2.2. Data To estimate the short-run economic effects of the Pell Grant Program we analyze a sample of 367 metropolitan areas with data from 1990 to 2015.7 Data on personal income is obtained from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). We retrieve detailed employment data at the sector level by MSA from the BLS. We combine annual data from Delta Cost with quarterly Pell Grant information retrieved from the Title IV Program Volume reports published by the Department of Education.8 The data allows us to control for a set of institutional level characteristics, such as the number of undergraduate students and the average tuition fee, a dummy on whether the institution is for- proﬁt, and a variable on whether the institution primarily offers 2 or 4 year degrees. Both datasets cover nearly the universe of American higher education institutions. We aggregate the data to the Awards are rounded to the nearest $100. Part-time students awards are scaled by a factor of 0.5; scale factor is used

for all determinants in Eq. ( 1 ). Part-year students receive a prorated Pell Grant.

7 This is less than the universe of 382 MSAs, as those that never receive Pell grants were excluded, as well as MSAs

that receive more than 5% of Pell total Pell grants.

8 Delta Cost Project is an independent, nonproﬁt organization, which put together it's namesake data set, which is based on data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data Systems (IPEDS). 5 Table 1: Summary Statistics Mean SD Obs. Min. Max. Source Depend Variable ¢ Personal Income (Biannual) 0.077 0.046 9355 -0.393 0.697 BEA Pell grants Growth in Expenditure - Metro 0.024 0.066 9355 -0.722 1.143 Delta Cost Growth in Expenditure - National 0.175 0.311 9355 -0.210 1.235 Delta Cost Control Variables Students (log) 9.606 1.271 9355 1.386 13.78 Delta Cost Students (% of Population) 6.508 5.672 9355 0.004 112.5 Delta Cost Students (log change) 0.033 0.164 9355 -4.222 4.425 Delta Cost Tuition fee (log) 8.542 0.868 9355 4.605 10.77 Delta Cost For Proﬁt (%) 18.95 20.172 9355 0 100 Delta Cost Black (% of Population) 11.011 14.686 9355 0.076 52.67 Census Hispanic (% of Population) 11.109 27.405 9355 0.277 95.75 Census Bachelors Degree (% of Pop.) 9.868 8.531 9355 3.200 139.5 Census Credit Card Utilization Rate 27.363 6.257 6110 8.004 65.02 CCP (post 1999) Age (Median) 46.574 4.79 6110 27.50 63.00 CCP (post 1999) Equifax Risk Score (Median) 700.8 34.43 6110 583.9 787.9 CCP (post 1999) Mortgage Delinq. (%) 5.527 4.807 6110 -7.601 64.4 CCP (post 1999) Total Debt (% of Income) 86.096 31.956 6110 11.247 299.2 CCP (post 1999) Student Debt (% of Income) 5.035 3.961 6110 0.127 67.25 CCP (post 1999) Notes: Summary statistics for the merged sample. Data from 1990 to 2015 covering 376 metropolitan areas. CCP stands for Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel. metropolitan area level.9 Financial control variables are obtained from a 10% sample of a dataset that covers 5% of the universe of Equifax data in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Consumer Credit Panel (CCP).10 We use this dataset to control for student and overall debt, median Equifax Risk Score, mortgage delinquency and credit card utilization. Data is available for the post-1999 period at quarterly frequency, which we annualize by taking averages. Demographic control variables for race and education levels are retrieved from the Census Bureau. Summary statistics are provided in Table 1. We use Delta Cost as our primary source for Pell grant data because it covers the period between 1987 and 2015, while ofﬁcial data from the Department of Education (DoEd) on the federal funding programs is available only from 2000. One issue with Delta Cost data is that a small fraction of observations is adjusted or imputed.11 To validate the Delta Cost data we compare the MSA-level Delta Cost data with the available DoEd data aggregated at the same level. This comparison reveals 16 areas where Pell grants from Delta Cost differ erratically from the DoEd data, which we address in two ways on a case-by-case basis. First, for the cases when one year of data were missing or one MSA-year observation was considered suspicious, we used linear interpolation based on the Delta 9We allocate between 80% and 87% of all Pell grants in a given year to the MSAs. The remaining is distributed to rural areas. This share has been increasing over time. 10We used a 10% sample of the CCP in order to increase our geographical coverage. For more information on the CCP, see Lee and der Klaauw (2010). 11For more information, see the documentation posted on their website: https://www.deltacostproject.org/delta- cost-project-database. 6 Figure 3. Regional Variation: Changes to National and Local Pell Grant to Income Ratio Annual 3 2 1 0 −1 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 Notes: Line presents national percentage point change of Pell Grant to GDP ratio. Conﬁdence intervals capture 90th to 10th percentile of percentage point change MSA-level Pell Grant to Income Ratio, while squares present the median change. Cost data. Second, for the cases when multiple MSA-year observations were either missing or were questionable, we applied the growth rate observed in the DoEd data to Delta Cost data. From our sample of 367 MSAs we correct the path of Pell grants for 9 using interpolation and 10 using the DoEd growth rate. Data for the remaining 348 MSAs was not subject to this adjustment. 2.3. Strategy While the generosity and conditionality of Pell grants are determined at the national level, there is signiﬁcant variation in the extent to which sub-national areas beneﬁt from an increase in national- level Pell grant awards. This variation is driven by the fact that areas differ in the number of eligible students that are enrolled in post-secondary education. A city with a large number of universities beneﬁts more from an increase than a city without universities, while a city where a small fraction of its student population is eligible (e.g. because of the level of family income) beneﬁts less than a city where a greater fraction is eligible, even if both cities inhibit a similar number of students overall. The regional variation in Pell grant disbursements is illustrated in Figure 3. The solid line plots the biannual growth rate of Pell grant disbursements at the national level, which is highly correlated with the median growth of disbursements at the local level, marked by squares.12 The ﬁgure's conﬁdence intervals, which plot the 90th and 10th percentile of the growth in Pell Grants, show that there is considerable regional variation, and that this variation is particularly high in the last 10 years of the sample. We use this variation to estimate the effect of an increase in the generosity of the Pell Grant Program on income growth. To perform this analysis at the national level is complicated, because Pell grants increase in response to economic ﬂuctuations. Enrolment in university is counter-cyclical, tending to increase when economic performance is poor, for example, causing an endogenously negative relationship between growth and the size of the Pell Grant Program. In fact, the 2009 in- 12The correlation coefﬁcient between the median metropolitan-level growth rate and the national growth rate is 0.99. 7 crease in the level of individual Pell grants as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act was expressly in response to poor economic performance during the Global Financial Crisis. We overcome this national-level limitation by analysing the effect of an increase in generosity of the Pell Grant Program at a the city (Metropolitan Statistical Area-MSA). Metropolitan areas are the appropriate level of analysis because a vast majority of U.S. college students resides locally where their school is located.13 Additionally, there is more variation in spending across metropolitan areas than at other levels commonly used in the estimation of multipliers, like at the state level.14 To obtain a causal estimate of the effect of Pell grants on a metropolitan area's economic growth, we must still address the possibility of endogeneity in changes to local Pell-grant awards. Increases in Pell grant awards at the level of a metropolitan area may respond, for example, to an increase in local college enrolment that is driven by a deterioration of local economic conditions. This puts a downward bias on the estimates. To solve this, we exploit two characteristics of Pell grants: the program has become substantially more generous due to nation-wide legislative changes, and there is strong heterogeneity in the extent to which the additional grants were awarded across metropolitan areas. Following Nakamura and Steinsson (2014)'s state-level approach for defense spend- ing, we use these characteristics by instrumenting metropolitan changes in Pell Grant spending by changes in national spending, with separate coefﬁcients for each area. We estimate the effect of an increase in Pell grant disbursements along: Ym,t ¡Ym,t¡2 ˘ ﬂ ¢ Em,t ¡Em,t¡2 ¯ ` m ¯ ˆ t ¯ °0X m,t ¯ " m,t , (2) Ym,t¡2 Ym,t¡2 where Ym,t is the macroeconomic variable of interest observed in metropolitan area m in year t, Em,t is the total transfer of Pell grants to students enrolled at schools in metropolitan area m, X is a vector of control variables that includes an area-speciﬁc time trend, while `m and ˆt , respectively, denote ﬁxed effects for metropolitan areas and years. All variables are in per capita terms. Our dependent variables for Y is personal income, which is a measure that correlates highly with GDP.15 Biannual changes in variables are considered to mitigate the noise associated with differences between calendar years and academic years (for which Pell grants are assigned), and to account for the fact that a one-year shock to spending tends to precipitate in the second year.16 To address the endogeneity concern that changes to local Pell grant disbursements are endogenous to local economic growth, we instrument local Pell grant disbursements with changes in national-level generosity, multiplied with a dummy for each metropolitan area's in order to cap- Also, according to the 2015 Digest of Education Statistics Table 309.10 covering student residence and migration, 82 percent of ﬁrst-timedegree-seeking undergraduate students attend college within their state of residence. Over the complete sample, the ratio of Pell grant spending to GDP is 0.16% across MSAs with a standard deviation of 0.17%, while that ratio is 0.12% at the state level with a standard deviation of just 0.08%. MSA-level GDP is only available after 2001 while our other variables start in 1990. For years in which both variables are available, their correlation coefﬁcient equals 0.997. Robustness checks using alternative horizons are provided in the Appendix. 8 Figure 4. Local Sensitivity to National Changes in Supply of Pell grants Notes: Sensitivity level refers to coefﬁcient 'm from equation (3) for the metropolitan area. Grey areas fall outside metropolitan areas or, in rare cases, are areas that never receive Pell grants. ture differential regional sensitivity to changes in Pell grants at the national level. The ﬁrst-stage equation reads: Em,t ¡Em,t¡2 ˘ iX2M 1 i ˘m ¢ 'm ¢ EN ,t ¡EN ,t¡2 ¯‡m ¯·t ¯¿0Xm,t ¯"m,t , (3) Ym,t¡2 YN ,t¡2 where subscripts N identify national values of the variables and 1 denotes the indicator function which equals one if an observation belongs to MSA m. Coefﬁcients 'm capture the sensitivity of changes to MSA-level Pell grants to changes in national-level grants, which gives cross-sectional variation to the otherwise constant within-period national changes in Pell grant disbursements. The geographical distribution of 'm across metropolitan areas is mapped in Figure 4.17 Dark areas attain the largest increase in spending when national spending increases, while light areas attain the smallest increase in spending. The ﬁgure shows that the distribution of sensitivity does not exhibit clustering, and areas with high and low sensitivity are frequently neighbors. There is substantial variation in the estimated coefﬁcients 'm . In metropolitan areas with the lowest sensitivity to national spending there is a modest decline in Pell grant spending as national spending increases. The 10th percentile of 'm is -0.38 while the coefﬁcient reads 1.8 at the 90th percentile. This means that a one percentage point increase in the Pell grant to GDP ratio leads to a 1.8 percentage point increase in the Pell Grant to income ratio in that MSA. The interquartile range is -0.10 to 0.89. Table 2 presents mean values for a number of covariates for MSAs with sensitivity 17The coefﬁcients are estimated while controlling for changes in state spending, the percentage of inhabitants that is a student, and demographic controls. This set of controls is the largest set of controls that is available for the full sample. A discussion is provided in Section 3.1. 9 Table 2: Mean Values of Observables for MSAs with Low or High Sensitivity to National Spending Low Sensitivity High Sensitivity Variable Mean St. Dev. Mean St. Dev. Outcome Variables ¢ Income per capita .079 .05 .078 .044 ¢ Employment rate .005 .031 .006 .03 Education Variables Ratio undergr. students to pop. .039 .021 .088 .069 For proﬁt (% students) .065 .146 .036 .077 Tuition (average, log) 8.28 .892 8.11 .724 Undegraduate students (log) 9.36 1.57 9.75 1.03 Demographic Controls Ratio black to pop. .093 .089 .114 .119 Ratio hisp. to pop. .091 .11 .095 .165 Ratio college degree to pop. .097 .029 .087 .024 Financial Controls Credit Card util. rate .268 .058 .285 .065 Age (median) 46.46 4.67 45.5 4.55 Equifax Risk Score (median) 708.905 31.778 690.48 34.828 Mortgage Del. 30 day .056 .051 .057 .048 Total debt to income .903 .332 .842 .315 Student debt to income .042 .035 .048 .037 Notes: Table presents the average and standard deviation of select variables across MSAs with below (left) or above (right)-average sensitivity of local to national Pell grant disbursements. Data from 1990 to 2015 for outcome, education and demographic variables. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. levels below (left columns) or above (right column) the median sensitivity 'm . Results show that there are no meaningful differences between the average growth rate of per capita income rates of both groups. The metropolitan areas are also similar in terms of age, credit scores, credit card utilization and mortgage delinquency rates, as well as racial composition. The share of the population with a Bachelor's degree is slightly greater in areas with low sensitivity of local to national spending, while debt-to-income ratios and the fraction of schools operating for proﬁt are higher. The largest difference between both groups of metropolitan areas is in the ratio of undergraduate students to the population. In areas with above median sensitivity to national Pell grants, 8.8% of the inhabitants are enrolled in an undergraduate degree. In areas with below median sensitivity only 3.9% of population is enrolled in an undergraduate degree. We control for these differences in our main analysis, and always include MSA ﬁxed effects to control for any time-invariant differences across states with low or high 'm . Our estimates of the multiplier of the Federal Pell Grant Program correspond to coefﬁcient ﬂ in equation (2). This coefﬁcient measures the relative increase in metropolitan area m's income when it achieves a relative increase in Pell grants as an increase in Pell grants of 1% of local income. The estimate has a causal interpretation under the assumption that national changes to the Pell Grant Program are orthogonal to the relative economic performance of metropolitan areas. This 10 is because we exploit two sources of variation for changes in local-level Pell disbursements: (1) the national-level change, to which the identiﬁcation restriction corresponds, and (2) the average local-level Pell grant sensitivity to national changes. Any endogeneity in the latter, for example because low-growth cities have more students that qualify for Pell grants, is controlled for through the inclusion of metropolitan area ﬁxed effects in the regression. We additionally control for the share of students in a metropolitan area's population. This assures that differences in local Pell grant spending are not driven by changes in a city's student population. Students usually have below-average income, such that not controlling for changes in student population could cause a negative bias on multiplier estimates. 3. Results We now proceed with the main estimation exercise. Section 3.1 presents results for the ﬁrst stage and shows that national trends are a relevant instrument for local changes in Pell grant disburse- ments. It also explains the sequence of control variables that we add in the main estimation. Section 3.2 presents the estimation of the multiplier of Pell grants along equation (2), as well as a number of robustness checks. 3.1. First Stage and Control Variables We ﬁrst assess whether changes in nation-wide generosity of the Pell Grant program are valid instruments for local grant receipts by testing the instrument relevance condition. We do so by testing the signiﬁcance of the relationship between changes in local Pell grant disbursement and the ﬁtted value from the interaction of the estimated 'm (see eq. 3) and changes in national Pell grant disbursements: 1 i ˘ m ¢ ' m ¢ E N , t ¡ E N , t ¡2 i 2MYN ,t¡2 Results in Table 3 present the F-statistic for this term.18 Each column relies on a different set of control variables, which match the sequence of control variables that are used in the main multiplier estimation presented in Section 3.2. All estimations control for MSA-level ﬁxed effects, year ﬁxed effects, a linear MSA time trend, and a control for changes in state appropriations for higher education. An MSA time trend is included because it increases stability of the estimated multipliers over the sample in the second stage. State appropriations are included because they interact with Pell grants. During the 2009 recession, for example, state appropriations fell by 29 cents for every dollar increase in federal research funds (Dinerstein et al. 2014). Some states even reduce appropriations proportionally to increases in Pell grants. This has a negative effect on economic 18Note that the degree to which national changes predict local changes naturally differs across cities, as this is the source of variation on which the identiﬁcation of our multipliers for Pell grants relies. 11 Table 3: First Stage: Effect of National Spending on Local Spending Full Sample Post 1999 Income I II III IV V VI VII F-Statistic 26.39 26.21 26.40 26.40 25.31 25.43 25.43 P-Value 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9355 9355 9355 8,997 6110 6110 6110 No. MSAs 367 367 367 367 365 365 365 Notes: MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last 2 years, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage Hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. activity and not controlling for appropriations would therefore lead to an underestimation of the ceteris paribus effect of Pell grants on short-term economic growth.19 The ﬁrst four columns include control variables that are available for the entire 1990-2015 sam- ple. Column I presents the F-statistic of the ﬁtted value for Pell grants from the speciﬁcation with the basic set of controls, which is highly signiﬁcant. The next columns additionally control for the fraction of the population that are undergraduate students; MSA controls including average tuition and the percentage of schools that is for-proﬁt, demographic controls consisting of the percentage of the population that is black, Hispanic, and the fraction that at least have a Bachelor's degree; and the lag of biannual growth. F-statistics are highly signiﬁcant and similar in all speciﬁcations. The last three columns of Table 3 are based on estimations for a shorter, post-1999 sample. This is the sample for which we have control variables on the ﬁnancial position of households in the MSA. These controls, which we obtain from Equifax, include the median Equifax Risk Score, average age, the average ratio of total debt to income, credit card utilization rates and 30-day mortgage delinquency rates. These controls are likely to affect local growth and are therefore relevant, but they reduce the sample to 11 years. 12 Table 4: Effect of Pell Grants on Local Income Per Capita Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Income I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Multiplier 2.269* 2.441** 2.366** 2.144* 2.904** 2.617** 2.490** 0.906 (1.190) (1.207) (1.172) (1.258) (1.244) (1.144) (1.226) (0.890) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,355 9,355 9,355 8,997 6,110 6,110 6,110 8,641 No. MSAs 366 366 366 366 364 364 364 366 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of per capita income. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respec- tively. State spending is instrumented exploiting the state-level sensitivity to national trends in state appropriation, analogous to the instruments for Pell grants. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last 2 years, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage Hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 3.2. Multiplier Estimates The results for the main estimation of the multiplier of Pell grants are presented in Table 4. Multipliers represent the estimated coefﬁcient ﬂ from equation (2). The columns are ordered as in Table 3. All columns include ﬁxed effects for metropolitan areas and years, as well as an area-speciﬁc time trend and changes to state appropriations. Standard errors are clustered to correct for within- panel correlation and heteroskedasticity. The ﬁrst column shows that the estimated multiplier is 2.27 in the base speciﬁcation, which means that when local spending increases by 1 percent of the MSA's income, the MSA's income increases by 2.27 percent. Column II adds a control for the share of the population that are undergraduate students which raises the estimate to 2.44. Column III presents the preferred speciﬁcation, which includes Delta Cost control variables for tuition, the level and change (in log) of the number of students, the percentage of for-proﬁt schools in the area, and controls for race and education levels. By adding controls for the change in number of student, our results are not affected by changes in the number of students receiving Pell grants in 19Reductions in state appropriations tend to have negative effects on students. Webber (2017) shows that for every $1000 per student state budget cut, the average student pays $257 more in tuition and fees. Webber (2017) also shows that this trend has increased over time. State appropriations for higher education are also shown to have an impact on enrollment and borrowing. Goodman and Volz (2019) ﬁnd that changes in appropriations induce students to substitute between public and for-proﬁt colleges and have corresponding effects on student borrowing. 13 a metropolitan area. Instead, the estimates capture the effect of having a higher share of students that receive Pell grants. The estimated multiplier is 2.37. That is within the range of 1.3 to 2.5% estimated for military expenditure based on state-level data by Nakamura and Steinsson (2014). It is higher than the median (1.9) and the average (2.1) of multipliers found in previous studies that rely on geographic cross-sectional variation in other forms of ﬁscal spending, as surveyed by Chodorow-Reich (2019). Column IV adds a lagged dependent variable, which somewhat lowers the estimated multiplier to 2.14, close to the average in the studies summarized by Chodorow-Reich.20 Columns V to VII are on the shorter post-1999 sample for which we have ﬁnancial controls from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel. In Column V we reproduce our preferred speciﬁcation (III) for the shorter sample, and ﬁnd a multiplier of 2.9. In Column VI we add the ﬁnancial control variables which reduces the multiplier to 2.6, still exceeding the estimates in Column III. The higher multiplier may be explained by the fact that the Great Recession occurred in the second half of the sample; in Section 4 we show that Pell grants generally have a larger effect on local economic activity during recessions. In Column VII we add lagged growth as in speciﬁcation (IV), which modestly reduces the multiplier to 2.5. Our primary dependent variable is the change in local personal income. Largely for reasons of data availability, a part of the ﬁscal multiplier literature instead studies how spending affects em- ployment. We also estimate the effect of Pell grant disbursements on local employment, but ﬁnd smaller effects. Table 5 repeats the analysis of Table 4 using the biannual changes in the employment rate as the dependent variable. Most estimates of the ﬁscal multiplier on employment are positive, with the preferred estimate around 0.75, but quite far from being statistically signiﬁcant. For comparison, the same speciﬁcation for military expenditure at the state level in Nakamura and Steinsson (2014) gives an employment rate multiplier of 1.3. Our estimate implies that the cost of creating a job through Pell grants is around $40,000.21 Pell grants have a larger short-run effect on income than the literature usually ﬁnds for other ﬁscal expenditures, while their effect on employment is smaller. The wedge between the effect of Pell grants on income and employment can be explained by the fact that the direct effect of Pell grants does not work through employment. The grants are a transfer and cause a one-for-one increase in personal income as measured by the BEA. Other forms of government spending, such as infrastructural investments or defense spending, usually cause a direct increase in employment (e.g. the hiring of construction workers or military personnel). Pell grants are a cash transfer, so the effect on employment works through the consumer spending by students that receive grants.22 While this can create additional employment as a second round effect, the effect is more uncertain and falls short of those forms of spending that directly affect employment (in line with our- Our preferred speciﬁcation does not include a lagged dependent variable because both the Akaike and Bayesian Information Criterion suggest it should be omitted. This number is found from equation ( 2 ) using the change in employment rates as the dependent variable. The effect of Pell grants on employment count is given by @L t / @E t ˘ ﬂ b ¢ L t ¡2 / Y t ¡2 . Inserting average per capita personal income in the sample ($29.700) and ﬂ b ˘ 0.745 gives 0.25 jobs per $10,000. We provide some evidence on the mechanism in the next section. 14 Table 5: Effect of Pell Grants on Employment Rate Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Employment I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Multiplier 0.746 0.694 0.745 0.534 0.753 0.417 0.002 -0.208 (0.911) (0.923) (0.893) (0.914) (0.943) (0.909) (0.925) (0.680) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,354 9,354 9,354 8,995 6,109 6,109 6,107 9,355 No. MSAs 366 366 366 366 364 364 364 366 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of employment. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. insigniﬁcant-point estimate of 0.75 on employment). This is also in line with previous evidence from Feyrer and Sacerdote (2011) that transfers for education have modest effects on employment. Our results so far have studied the effect of biannual changes in spending on biannual changes in local income. This is preferred over a one year horizon as Pell grants are measured by academic year, while output is measured by calendar year. Biannual changes therefore capture a larger portion of actual changes to local Pell grants. Multiplier estimates over different horizons are provided in Appendix B. Tables A1 and A2 respectively calculate one-year and 4-year multipliers of Pell grants to local income. One-year multipliers are positive and around 1 for the full sample and around 2 for the post-1999 sample, but generally not signiﬁcant. Conversely, we ﬁnd very large multipliers over 4-year horizons: estimates range from 4.7 to 5.5, well beyond usual estimates. To understand the latter, consider the path of Pell grants at the MSA level after a one-time increase along the following local projection: Em,t¯h ¡Em,t¡1 ˘ ﬁh Em,t ¡Em,t¡1 ¯`m,h ¯ˆt,h ¯"m,t¯h , (4) Ym,t¡1 Ym,t¡1 for h = 0,1,2,3,4. The impulse response is plotted in Figure 5. A Pell grant shock at time 0 is slightly ampliﬁed in the ﬁrst year: one year after a one-percentage point shock in the Pell Grant to income ratio, the ratio has increased by 1.5 percentage points. The impulse response function suggests that 15 Figure 5. Effect of Contemporaneous Spending Shock over Time Spending 1.5 1.0 0.5 0 −0.5 0 1 2 3 4 Years from Shock Notes: y-axis plots coefﬁcients ﬁh . Shaded area identiﬁes 95% conﬁdence interval. Estimates obtained using 2SLS instrumenting the ﬁrst argument of (4) with national values interacted with MSA dummy variables. the effect of increased Pell grants is signiﬁcant for three years. This pattern is in line with the 2 to 4 year duration of undergraduate programs at U.S. (community) colleges. Figure 5 implies that an increase in Pell grants wears off after around four years. If economic activity responds more persistently to the initial increase, the cumulative increase in output vastly exceeds the cumulative increase in Pell grants (which is negligible). This leads to large estimates for the multiplier over a 4-year horizon. We conclude that our baseline biannual approach is appropriate for the analysis of the effects of education expenditures on economic activity. 4. When Are Pell Grants Most Effective? We next assess under what conditions the effect of an increase in Pell grant disbursements on local economic activity is the largest. To do so, we look at how the effect of Pell grants depends on the state of the economy when disbursements are increased, and whether the effect of grants depends on the type of institution that students attend. 4.1. Multipliers in Recessions and Expansions Our ﬁrst estimation compares the multiplier of Pell grants during episodes when the economy is in expansion to when it is in recession. Recent evidence suggests that ﬁscal spending generally has a greater effect on output when the economy is in recession.23 If this holds for Pell grants, they could form a particularly effective tool to stabilize macroeconomic activity. We estimate the following equation to test this: Ym,t 2 ˘ F (zm,t¡1) •ﬂR Ym,t 2 '¯[1 ¡F (zm,t¡1)]•ﬂE Ym,t 2 ' Ym,t ¡Ym,t¡2 Em,t ¡Em,t¡2 Em,t ¡Em,t¡2 ¡ ¡ ¡ ¯`m ¯ˆt ¯°0Xm,t ¯"m,t , (5) 23Examples include Auerbach and Gorodnichenko (2012), Corsetti et al. (2012), Ilzetzki et al. (2013), Blanchard and Leigh (2013), Jordà and Taylor (2016), and Berge et al. (2020). Ramey and Zubairy (2018) do not ﬁnd state-dependencein a historical sample with news shocks about defense spending. 16 where ﬂR and ﬂE respectively capture the multiplier in recessions and expansions, while F (zm,t ) is a continuous function that strictly decreases with lagged biannual growth zt1 . This equation is also known as a smooth transition model, which we borrow from the literature on the state-dependent effect of ﬁscal and monetary policy on economic activity.24 The speciﬁca- tion assigns weight to observations based on whether the economy is in recession or expansion. If last year's growth was relatively high, the observation weighs towards ﬂE while it weights more towards ﬂR . Following Tenreyro and Thwaites (2016), F (zm,t ) is a logistic function: F (zt ) exp ‡µ ¾m " · , (6) [zm,t ¡"m ] 1 ¯exp‡µ ¾m · ˘ [zm,t ¡ m ] where "m determines the fraction of the sample in which the metropolitan area is in recession, ¾m gives the standard deviation of biannual growth in while µ determines how stark the demarcation between recessions and expansions are (e.g., for a lower µ, the weight of observations is more equally split between ﬂE and ﬂR ). "m is calibrated such that each area is in recession 20% of the sample, which matches the percent of quarters that the economy is in recession at the national level according to the NBER. We calibrate µ to 3 in line with Tenreyro and Thwaites (2016). Results are presented in Table 6. Recession multipliers represent ﬂR in equation (5) while expansion multipliers represent ﬂE . The recession (expansion) should be interpreted as the 2-year effect of a relative increase in Pell grants on relative income growth if growth is initially at its lowest (highest) level in the dataset. The actual multiplier of an increase in Pell grant disbursements depends on how close growth is to either of these levels. The estimations of columns I to V are estimated with two-stage least squares regressions. Pell grant disbursements at the MSA level are instrumented with disbursements at the national level, multiplied by F (zm,t¡1) for the ﬁrst term and 1 ¡ F (zm,t¡1) for the second term. Column I contains the base speciﬁcation that controls for metropolitan and year ﬁxed effects as well as an area-speciﬁc time trend. Column II adds control for the share of students in the population while column III adds the other non-ﬁnancial control variables. Column IV repeats the regression in column III on the post-1999 sample, while column VI adds the ﬁnancial control variables. Columns with lagged dependent variables are omitted as they are correlated with the assignment function (F (zm,t¡1)). Estimates for the multiplier during recessions vary from 2.9 to 3.2 (3.8 when controlling for ﬁnancial variables), while estimates during expansions lie between 1.4 to 1.7 (2.7 for the post-1999 sample). Only multipliers in recession are statistically signiﬁcant. The difference between the multiplier when the economy is in expansion or recession rate ranges from a modest 0.5 to an economically relevant 2.4, although the difference is not signiﬁcant at the conventional levels. While our estimates suggest that the effect is noisy, the large estimates 24Similar speciﬁcations are used by Auerbach and Gorodnichenko (2012), Ramey and Zubairy (2018), Tenreyro and Thwaites (2016), and De Ridder and Pfajfar (2017). 17 Table 6: State-Dependence of Education Spending Multiplier Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Income I II III IV V VI 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Recession Multiplier 2.889*** 3.092*** 3.165** 3.153** 3.784** 2.056 (1.473) (1.492) (1.490) (1.567) (1.524) (1.325) Expansion Multiplier 1.609 1.728 1.539 2.701 1.416 0.131 (1.866) (1.880) (1.820) (1.984) (1.863) (1.359) Difference -1.280 -1.364 -1.626 -0.452 -2.367 -1.925 (2.370) (2.376) (2.351) (2.538) (2.503) (2.010) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Observations 8,997 8,997 8,997 6,109 6,109 8,641 No. MSAs 366 366 366 364 364 366 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of per capita income. Multipliers follow from Smooth Transition esti- mates. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last 2 years, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage Hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to- income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. of the recession multiplier suggest that Pell grants are particularly effective when growth is low and that they could therefore be a tool for countercyclical ﬁscal policy. 4.2. Institutions: For-Proﬁt vs Non-Proﬁt We next assess whether multipliers depend on the type of institutions that the beneﬁciary attends. The previous sections have shown that Pell grants have substantial multipliers, especially during recessions. One objection to using Pell grants for countercyclical policy may be, however, that 15- 20% of grants is spent at for-proﬁt colleges (Figure 6).25 If for-proﬁt colleges have market power, they may be able to charge higher tuition fees in response to higher generosity of Pell grants. Pell grants can therefore operate as an implicit subsidy. As public companies own a large fraction of for-proﬁt colleges, not all of these subsidies will be spent within the college's metropolitan area.26 The reduction after 2013 is the result of "Gainful Employment" regulation. This regulation restricts federal student aid at several for-proﬁt institutions (see, for example, Cellini et al. , 2016 ). Examples of publicly listed companies that own for-proﬁt colleges are Grand Canyon University (LOPE), Adtalem (ATGE, previously DeVry), American Public University System (APEI) and Bridgepoint Education Inc. (BPI). 18 Figure 6. Percentage of Pell grants Awarded to For-Proﬁt Schools ANNUAL SHARE 0.3 0.2 0.1 1987 1991 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 0.0 Notes: Figure plots the fraction of national-level Pell grants that is awarded to students who are enrolled at for- proﬁt institutions. Data is obtained from Delta Cost. To test whether for-proﬁt schools indeed respond differently to a rise in Pell grants we compare multipliers at for-proﬁt and non-proﬁt institutions. We ﬁrst assess how both types of institutions change their tuition fees. We use school-level micro data on enrollment, expenditures and revenue sources from Delta Cost to perform this analysis.27 We deﬁne a school's tuition fee as the amount of tuition received directly from students, net of any grants or (institutional) student aid, divided by the number of full-time equivalent students. The estimation equation reads: ¿i ,t ¡¿i ,t¡2 ˘ ¡ Pel li ,t ¡Pel li ,t¡2 ¯`i ¯ˆt ¯"i ,t , (7) ¿i ,t¡2 ¿i ,t¡2 where ¿i t is the average tuition rate at school i during academic year t, while Pel l denotes the amount of Pell grants received per full-time equivalent student. We look at biannual changes to match the horizon over which we estimate the multiplier. The estimation of (7) is subject to endogeneity because an increase in demand for schooling may increase both tuition fees and the number of Pell grants a school receives. To address this, we instrument changes in school-level Pell Grant with the interaction between a school dummy and national changes in Pell grants analogous to our ﬁrst-stage approach at the MSA level described in equation (3). In combination with the year and MSA ﬁxed effects in (7), this enables a causal estimate of ¡ if the federal government does not change the national generosity of Pell grants in response to an individual school's tuition fees. Results are presented in Table 7. When Pell grants increase as a percentage of the total tuition revenue, both non-proﬁt and for-proﬁt schools increase their average tuition fees, but the response of the for-proﬁt schools is much higher than in the case of non-proﬁt schools. Non-proﬁt schools increase their tuition fees by about 0.08% when Pell grants share in the total tuition increase by 1 percentage point. For-proﬁt schools, on the other hand, increase their average tuition fees by 1.3 to 1.6%. That means that for-proﬁt schools raise tuition fees more than proportionally when the grants increase. This conﬁrms that Pell grants implicitly subsidize for-proﬁt schools and do not increase the purchasing power of the students that are awarded a grant. 27Relevant summary statistics are provided in Appendix Table A10. 19 N P m , t F P m , t Table 7: Effect of Pell grants on Tuition Fees For-Proﬁt Non-Proﬁt ¢ Tuition (I) (II) (III) (IV) ¢ Pell grants (% Tuition) 1.558*** 1.258** 0.0795*** 0.0861*** (0.537) (0.504) (0.030) (0.023) School F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes School Time-Trend No Yes No Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Observations 16,408 16,408 75,873 75,873 No. Schools 1,574 1,574 3,580 3,580 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth in per-capita tuition received from students. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with school-dummies to instrument school-level grants. Standard errors clustered by school and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. Both regressions control for school and year ﬁxed effects. Columns I and II contain results from the estimation of (7) on the sample of for-proﬁt schools, while columns III and IV conduct the estimation on the sample of non-proﬁt schools. Because for-proﬁt schools prevent students from gaining purchasing power when Pell grants disbursements increase, grants may have a smaller effect on economic activity. To test this, we compare the multiplier of Pell grants that are awarded to for-proﬁt schools to the multiplier of Pell grants that are awarded to non-proﬁt schools. Because these may be correlated at the MSA level, we estimate both multipliers jointly along: Ym,t Ym,t 2 F P EmF P,t ¡EmF P,t 2 N P EmN P,t ¡EmN P,t 2 ¡ ¡ ˘ ﬂ ¡ ¯ﬂ ¡ ¯`m ¯ˆt ¯°0Xm,t ¯"m,t , (8) Y Y Y m,t¡2 m,t¡2 m,t¡2 where E denotes the total amount of Pell grants awarded to for-proﬁt schools in metropolitan area m in year t, while E denotes the amount awarded to non-proﬁt schools. The ﬁrst-stage equation is augmented to include both the national trends in non-proﬁt and for-proﬁt awards. Results are presented in Table 8. Control variables follow the same sequence as in Table 4. The for-proﬁt multiplier of Pell grants estimates the multiplier effects of grants awarded to private for-proﬁt schools, while the non-proﬁt multiplier estimates the effects of Pell grants at other schools. By including both estimates in the same speciﬁcation we control for the correlation between awards at both types of schools. As we can see in Table 8, the multipliers are considerably higher for non-proﬁt schools than for for-proﬁt schools where in most cases the difference between the multipliers is higher then 1.5, although is not statistically signiﬁcant at conventional levels due to high standard errors. The multiplier for non-proﬁt schools ranges from 3.6 to 4.1, while for for-proﬁt schools from 1.6 to 3.4. Multiplier initiated from grants to for-proﬁt schools are-except in Column III-signiﬁcant only for the post-1999 sample. This implies that there are notable difference in the policy transmission of the education spending depending on proﬁt orientation of recipient schools. Multipliers in for-proﬁt education sector are considerably smaller. 20 Table 8: Effect of Pell Grants on Local Income Per Capita: For-Proﬁt vs Non-Proﬁt Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Income I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Non-Proﬁt Mult. 3.682*** 3.815*** 3.576*** 4.093*** 4.006*** 3.600*** 4.008*** 1.109 (1.374) (1.388) (1.368) (1.463) (1.547) (1.366) (1.474) (0.991) For-Proﬁt Mult. 1.614 1.925 2.625** 2.272 2.842** 3.363** 2.460** 0.0131 (1.294) (1.337) (1.162) (1.440) (1.130) (1.591) (1.176) (2.088) Difference 2.068 1.890 0.951 1.821 1.165 0.237 1.548 1.090 (1.666) (1.685) (1.537) (1.799) (1.607) (1.917) (1.617) (2.238) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,348 9,348 9,348 9,348 6,103 6,103 6,103 9,348 No. MSAs 366 366 366 366 364 364 364 366 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of per capita income. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last 2 years, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage Hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnan- cial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. To understand the lower effect of for-proﬁt Pell grant disbursements, we look at how educational expenditures respond when Pell grants increase. Pell grants can have a positive effect on growth because consumer spending increases or because schools spend additional income pro- ductively. The tuition hike at for-proﬁt institutions signals that the transmission through consumer spending will be low, which could explain the difference in multipliers in Table 8. To see how expenditures by colleges respond to a change in Pell grants, Table 9 estimates the effect on overall college expenditures.28 The dependent variable is the biannual change in overall expenditure as a percentage of aggregate personal income in the MSA, analogous to equation (2). Increases in Pell grants generosity do not signiﬁcantly increase overall expenditures at both for-proﬁt and non- proﬁt institutions. While multipliers for non-proﬁt sector are positive, and in some cases close to being signiﬁcant, the multipliers at for-proﬁt sector are virtually zero.29 Tables A3 and A4 in Appendix B conduct the estimation separately for education-related expenditures and other expenditures. We also ﬁnd no evidence of an increase in employment in the education sector. Results are available on request. 21 Table 9: Effect of Education Spending on College Expenditures: For-Proﬁt vs Non-Proﬁt Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Overall Expenditures I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Non-Proﬁt Multiplier 0.426 0.421 0.423 0.417 0.261 0.225 0.324 0.500* (0.275) (0.278) (0.280) (0.293) (0.281) (0.290) (0.269) (0.274) For-Proﬁt Multiplier 0.024 0.007 0.025 -0.021 0.010 0.039 -0.015 0.113 (0.117) (0.118) (0.124) (0.102) (0.110) (0.119) (0.100) (0.130) Difference 0.775 0.784 0.772 0.867 0.631 0.531 0.675 0.381 (0.437) (0.437) (0.434) (0.437) (0.426) (0.409) (0.407) (0.493) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,348 9,348 9,348 8,987 6,103 6,103 6,099 9,349 No. MSAs 366 366 366 365 364 364 363 366 Notes: Dependent variable is annual growth of total expenditures as a percentage of aggregate personal income in the MSA. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA- dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. Dinerstein et al. (2014) found that public universities during the Great Recession increased their educational expenditures with the increase in the maximum Pell grants that occurred during 2009/2010. Our results, however, suggest that most of the "transmission" of the increase of Pell grants do not happen through college spending, but through student spending as consumers. To conﬁrm this hypothesis, we also check the effect on employment in educational sector and ﬁnd no effect on employment in this sector. 4.3. Institutions: Two-Year vs Four-Year An alternative characteristic that differs between colleges is whether they primarily offer 2-year or 4-year degrees. The share of the former has steadily increased over time: while only 25% of all Pell grants were disbursed to 2-year institutions in 1987, this share has increased in the 80's and 90's and has ﬂuctuated and between 35 and 40% (Figure 7). These institutions are usually community colleges that offer post-secondary education to local students, who are likely to spend their grants 22 Table 10: Effect of Pell Grants on Local Income Per Capita: Two-Year vs Four-Year Schools Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Income I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS 4-year Multiplier 1.468 1.610 1.434 1.644 2.030 1.604 1.663 1.225 (1.307) (1.323) (1.269) (1.303) (1.393) (1.174) (1.302) (1.232) 2-year Multiplier 4.072** 4.357** 4.629** 4.592* 5.810*** 5.231** 5.879** 0.208 (2.025) (2.026) (2.017) (2.346) (2.176) (2.096) (2.380) (1.978) Difference -2.604 -2.746 -3.196 -2.948 -3.780 -3.628 -4.216 1.017 (2.345) (2.338) (2.300) (2.585) (2.449) (2.310) (2.630) (2.617) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,402 9,402 9,402 9,044 6,145 6,145 6,145 9,403 No. MSAs 367 367 367 367 365 365 365 366 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of per capita income. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last 2 years, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage Hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnan- cial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. in the metropolitan of their school. Figure 7. Percentage of Pell grants Awarded at 2-year Institutions SHARE ANNUAL 0.4 0.2 1987 1991 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 0.0 Notes: Figure plots the fraction of national-level Pell grants that is awarded to students who are enrolled at 2-year institutions. Data is obtained from Delta Cost. 23 Table 11: Effect of Pell Grants on College Expenditures: Two-Year vs Four-Year Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Overall Expenditures I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS 4-year Multiplier 0.577* 0.569* 0.569* 0.581* 0.410 0.362 0.470 0.551** (0.334) (0.337) (0.337) (0.351) (0.325) (0.323) (0.316) (0.263) 2-year Multiplier -0.197 -0.215 -0.203 -0.287 -0.221 -0.168 -0.206 0.171 (0.231) (0.233) (0.237) (0.238) (0.227) (0.212) (0.217) (0.462) Difference 1.092 1.096 1.084 1.151 0.909 0.801 0.910 0.528 Error 0.509 0.508 0.504 0.523 0.452 0.441 0.451 0.509 Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,402 9,402 9,402 9,040 6,145 6,145 6,141 9,403 No. MSAs 367 367 367 366 365 365 364 366 Notes: Dependent variable is annual growth of total expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. To test whether multipliers are different, we estimate equation (8) with Pell grant disbursements to two and 4-year institutions rather than for-proﬁt and non-proﬁt institutions. Table 10 presents the results. There is a considerable difference between the estimated multipliers across 2-year and 4-year institutions. Most estimates of the multiplier for the full sample are around 4 for the 2-year institutions and around 1.6 for 4-year institutions, while for the short sample the 2-year institutions multiplier increases to above 5 and 4-year institutions multiplier to about 1.6 to 2.0. The difference between the 4-year and 2-year institutions multipliers is signiﬁcant for the post-1999 sample. The multiplier for 4-year institutions is insigniﬁcant, which is likely due to the positive correlation between the instruments for the two and 4-year Pell grants (0.26). This raises the standard errors in the estimation. The point-estimate of the multiplier in our preferred speci- ﬁcation (III) is 1.43, 0.94 points below the average multiplier across institutions. The analysis in this section leads us to conclude that Pell Grants for attending public 2-year institutions are likely to generate the largest positive short-run effects on economic activity. We next assess whether this is due to differences in the change in educational spending by these types 24 of institutions. Table 11 presents the results, which is analogous to Table 9 for proﬁt vs non-proﬁt. The table shows that at 4-year colleges, an increase in Pell grants leads by 1% of local personal income leads to an increase in educational spending by 0.3 to 0.6% of local personal income. In contrast, 2-year institutions do not increase their expenditures in response to the increase of Pell grants. This suggests that the positive multipliers that we estimated in Table 10 are not due to the increase of college expenditures, but likely due to a consumer spending effect. In Appendix B's Tables A5 and A6 we further look at the education and non-education expenditures and we observe that most of the increase in overall expenditures in Table 11 are due to the increase of non- education expenditures at 4-year institutions, although in the post-1999 sample this has somewhat shifted toward education expenditures. 5. Conclusion This paper estimates the effect of the Federal Pell Grant Program on short-run economic activity. Speciﬁcally, we assess how a relative increase in Pell grant disbursements at the metropolitan area raises the area's relative income. To do so, we exploit the fact that areas differ in the degree to which their disbursements respond to changes in the national-level generosity of the Program. This gives a causal estimate of the multiplier of Pell grants, under the assumption that the national- level generosity does not respond to the relative performance of metropolitan areas. We ﬁnd an average multiplier of around 2.4 in the main speciﬁcation. This implies that a 1% increase in Pell grants as a fraction of local income raises local income by 2.4%. This is higher than the average (2.1) and median (1.9) estimate of the multiplier from geographical cross-sectional data of other forms of ﬁscal spending found in the literature. We also ﬁnd that multipliers are higher when the economy is in recession. Our results imply that having beneﬁcial effects in the long run, educational investments can also be used for countercyclical ﬁscal policy. Our ﬁndings also have implications for education policy. We ﬁnd that for-proﬁt institutions raise tuition fees in response to an increase in Pell grant disbursements and that Pell grants do not increase either education or non-education expenditures at these schools. Conversely, non-proﬁt schools only increase tuition by a small fraction of the increase in Pell grants. This validates recent restrictions imposed on the eligibility of students at for-proﬁt institutions for Pell grants. Finally, we show that 2-year institutions have signiﬁcantly larger multipliers that 4-year institutions. Pell grants are therefore particularly effective as a tool for countercyclical policy if granted to students attending public community colleges. 25 References Acconcia, A., Corsetti, G., and Simonelli, S. (2014). Maﬁa and public spending: Evidence on the ﬁscal multiplier from a quasi-experiment.American Economic Review, 104(7):2185-2209. Auerbach, A. J. and Gorodnichenko, Y. (2012). Measuring the output responses to ﬁscal policy. American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 4(2):1-27. Barro, R. J. (1991). Economic Growth in a Cross Section of Countries. The Quarterly Journal of Economics, 106(2):407-443. Benhabib, J. and Spiegel, M. M. (1994). The role of human capital in economic development evidence from aggregate cross-country data. Journal of Monetary Economics, 34(2):143 - 173. Berge, T. J., De Ridder, M., and Pfajfar, D. (2020). When is the ﬁscal multiplier high? a comparison of four business cycle phases. FEDS Working Paper. Bettinger, E. (2004). How ﬁnancial aid affects persistence. In College choices: The economics of where to go, when to go, and how to pay for it, pages 207-238. University of Chicago Press. Bils, M. and Klenow, P. J. (2000). Does schooling cause growth? American Economic Review, 90(5):1160-1183. Blanchard, O. J. and Leigh, D. (2013). Growth forecast errors and ﬁscal multipliers. The American Economic Review, 103(3):117-120. Castleman, B. L. and Long, B. T. (2016). Looking beyond enrollment: The causal effect of need- based grants on college access, persistence, and graduation. Journal of Labor Economics, 34(4):1023-1073. Cellini, S. R., Darolia, R., and Turner, L. J. (2016). Where Do Students Go when For-Proﬁt Colleges Lose Federal Aid? NBER Working Papers 22967, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc. Chhabra, Y., Levenstein, M. C., and Owen-Smith, J. (2019). The local economic impact of science spending: Evidence from the american recovery and reinvestment act. Working Paper 1383, Ross School of Business. Chodorow-Reich, G. (2019). Geographic cross-sectional ﬁscal spending multipliers: What have we learned? AEJ: Policy, 11(2):1-34. Chodorow-Reich, G., Feiveson, L., Liscow, Z., and Woolston, W. G. (2012). Does state ﬁscal relief during recessions increase employment? evidence from the american recovery and reinvestment act. American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 4(3):118-45. 26 Conley, T. G. and Dupor, B. (2013). The american recovery and reinvestment act: Solely a government jobs program? Journal of Monetary Economics, 60(5):535 - 549. Aggregate Implications of Local Public Finance. Corsetti, G., Meier, A., and Müller, G. J. (2012). What determines government spending multipliers? Economic Policy, 27(72):521-565. De Ridder, M. and Pfajfar, D. (2017). Policy shocks and wage rigidities: Empirical evidence from regional effects of national shocks. Working Paper. Delisle, J. (2017). The pell grant proxy: A ubiquitous but ﬂawed measure of low-income student enrollment. Evidence Speaks Reports, 2(26):1-12. Denning, J. T., Marx, B. M., and Turner, L. J. (2019). Propelled: The effects of grants on graduation, earnings, and welfare. American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 11(3):193-224. Dinerstein, M. F., Hoxby, C. M., Meer, J., and Villanueva, P. (2014). Did the Fiscal Stimulus Work for Universities?, pages 263-320. University of Chicago Press. Dupor, B. and Mehkari, M. S. (2016). The 2009 recovery act: Stimulus at the extensive and intensive labor margins. European Economic Review, 85:208 - 228. Dynarski, S. M. (2003). Does aid matter? measuring the effect of student aid on college attendance and completion. American Economic Review, (93):179-88. Fack, G. and Grenet, J. (2015). Improving college access and success for low-income students: Evidence from a large need-based grant program. American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 7(2):1-34. Feyrer, J. and Sacerdote, B. (2011). Did the stimulus stimulate? real time estimates of the effects of the american recovery and reinvestment act. Working Paper 16759, National Bureau of Economic Research. Goodman, S. and Volz, A. H. (2019). Attendance spillovers between public and for-proﬁt colleges: Evidence from statewide variation in appropriations for higher education. Education Finance and Policy, 0(ja):1-67. Ilzetzki, E., Mendoza, E. G., and Végh, C. A. (2013). How big (small?) are ﬁscal multipliers? Journal of monetary economics, 60(2):239-254. Jordà, Ò. and Taylor, A. M. (2016). The time for austerity: estimating the average treatment effect of ﬁscal policy. The Economic Journal, 126(590):219-255. Lee, D. and der Klaauw, W. V. (2010). An introduction to the FRBNY Consumer Credit Panel. Staff Reports 479, Federal Reserve Bank of New York. 27 Manuelli, R. E. and Seshadri, A. (2014). Human capital and the wealth of nations. American Economic Review, 104(9):2736-62. Marx, B. M. and Turner, L. J. (2018). Borrowing trouble? human capital investment with opt-in costs and implications for the effectiveness of grant aid. American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 10(2):163-201. Nakamura, E. and Steinsson, J. (2014). Fiscal Stimulus in a Monetary Union: Evidence from US Regions. American Economic Review, 104(3):753-92. Ramey, V. A. and Zubairy, S. (2018). Government Spending Multipliers in Good Times and in Bad: Evidence from U.S. Historical Data. Journal of Political Economy, 126(2). Tenreyro, S. and Thwaites, G. (2016). Pushing on a string: Us monetary policy is less powerful in recessions. American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics, 8(4):43-74. Turner, L. J. (2017). The Economic Incidence of Federal Student Grant Aid. mimeo, University of Maryland. Webber, D. A. (2017). State divestment and tuition at public institutions. Economics of Education Review, 60(C):1-4. 28 Appendix A. Main Legislative Changes to the Pell Grant Program First, in 1978, the Middle Income Student Assistance Act (MISAA) expanded student eligibility by limiting the rate at which parental discretionary income was assessed under the EFC formula. This act was repealed two years later, in 1980. In 1990, the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act eliminated student aid eligibility at high default schools. In 1992, the Higher Education Act was reau- thorized and changed the deﬁnition of an independent student. In 1994, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act eliminated Pell grants for prisoners. In 2007 Congress passed the College Cost Reduction and Access Act (CCRAA), which supplemented the grant funding and changed Pell eligibility by increasing the amount and types of income excluded from the EFC formula. A renewed set of legislative measures paired with the countercyclicality of the enrollment effect caused a signiﬁcant increase in Pell Grant disburements. These legislative measures include: the Higher Education Opportunity Act (HEOA) of 2008, which authorized year-round Pell grants and limited eligibility to 18 full-time semesters or the equivalent; the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009, which provided additional funding to the Pell Grant program (ARRA raised the maximum Pell Grant by more than $400); the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, which increased the maximum Pell grant by over $600 and expanded eligibility by increasing the income threshold (from $20,000 to $30,000) for an automatic EFC of zero. Pell Grant disbursements started to decline in 2011, once the economy gained momentum and undergraduate enrollment returned to pre-crisis levels.30 Congress eliminated the year-round Pell Grant eligibility established in 2008, when it provided supplemental funding to the program and lowered the income threshold for an automatic EFC of zero to 23,000. In 2012, the Consolidated Appropriations Act provided additional funding to the Pell Grant program and reduced Pell lifetime eligibility to 12 semesters. 30During economic recovery, fewer individuals qualify to receive Pell grants. Enrollment decreases as people opt for employment instead of education. 29 B. Additional Tables Table A1: Effect of Pell Grants on Local Income Per Capita for 1 Year Horizon Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Income I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Multiplier 1.043 1.126 1.084 1.077 2.115* 1.952* 2.093* 0.418 (1.067) (1.083) (1.077) (1.049) (1.128) (1.083) (1.083) (0.765) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,354 9,354 9,354 9,354 6,109 6,109 6,109 9,355 No. MSAs 367 367 367 367 365 365 365 367 Notes: Dependent variable is annual growth of per capita income. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 30 Table A2: Effect of Pell Grant on Local Income Per Capita for 4 Year Horizon Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Income I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Multiplier 5.048*** 5.498*** 4.974*** 0.838 5.346*** 4.773*** 0.898 0.641 (1.627) (1.642) (1.545) (1.231) (1.678) (1.533) (1.112) (1.281) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 8,993 8,993 8,993 7,552 6,105 6,105 6,105 8,994 No. MSAs 366 366 366 366 364 364 364 366 Notes: Dependent variable is 4-year growth of per capita income. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2 with 4-year Pell Grant changes. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 31 Table A3: Effect of Pell Grant on Non-Education Expenditures by Colleges Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Non-education exp. I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Non-Proﬁt Multiplier 0.167 0.172 0.171 0.180 0.0449 0.0335 0.0837 0.122 (0.132) (0.132) (0.134) (0.119) (0.167) (0.159) (0.142) (0.131) For-Proﬁt Multiplier -0.00440 0.00690 0.0181 -0.0161 0.0251 0.0287 0.0107 0.00887 (0.0713) (0.0718) (0.0738) (0.0578) (0.0755) (0.0702) (0.0610) (0.0562) Difference 0.171 0.165 0.153 0.196 0.0198 0.00487 0.0730 0.113 Error 0.153 0.152 0.153 0.138 0.187 0.178 0.161 0.144 Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,297 9,297 9,297 8,927 6,097 6,097 6,085 9,298 No. MSAs 363 363 363 361 363 363 361 363 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of non-educational expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to- income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 32 Table A4: Effect of Pell Grants on Education Expenditures by Colleges Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Education exp. I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Non-Proﬁt Multiplier 0.259 0.249 0.253 0.240 0.216 0.192 0.241 0.381 (0.216) (0.218) (0.221) (0.240) (0.194) (0.205) (0.192) (0.282) For-Proﬁt Multiplier 0.0280 0.000107 0.00987 -0.00899 -0.0154 0.0101 -0.0302 0.108 (0.0760) (0.0798) (0.0826) (0.0771) (0.0617) (0.0745) (0.0669) (0.106) Difference 0.232 0.249 0.243 0.249 0.231 0.182 0.272 0.273 Error 0.238 0.237 0.238 0.253 0.203 0.223 0.203 0.301 Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,297 9,297 9,297 8,927 6,097 6,097 6,085 9,298 No. MSAs 363 363 363 361 363 363 361 363 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of educational expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to- income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 33 Table A5: Effect of Pell Grants on Non-Education Expenditures by Colleges Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Non-education exp. I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS 4-year Multiplier 0.371** 0.378** 0.373** 0.366** 0.222 0.208 0.256* 0.310** (0.161) (0.160) (0.159) (0.160) (0.162) (0.150) (0.151) (0.128) 2-year Multiplier -0.219* -0.206 -0.199 -0.218 -0.176 -0.175* -0.196* -0.290** (0.131) (0.130) (0.134) (0.140) (0.116) (0.102) (0.114) (0.132) Difference 0.590 0.584 0.572 0.585 0.398 0.383 0.452 0.600 Error 0.225 0.224 0.224 0.232 0.217 0.202 0.220 0.185 Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,351 9,351 9,351 8,980 6,139 6,139 6,127 9,352 No. MSAs 364 364 364 362 364 364 362 364 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of non-educational expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to- income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 34 Table A6: Effect of Pell Grants on Education Expenditures by Colleges: 2 Year Horizon Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Education exp. I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS 4-year Multiplier 0.485 0.476 0.478 0.472 0.455* 0.425 0.447* 0.362* (0.303) (0.307) (0.307) (0.331) (0.263) (0.266) (0.266) (0.207) 2-year Multiplier -0.0178 -0.0373-0.0307-0.0905 -0.0565 0.00725 -0.0161 0.439 (0.172) (0.173) (0.176) (0.176) (0.161) (0.165) (0.167) (0.497) Difference 0.503 0.513 0.509 0.563 0.512 0.418 0.463 -0.0767 Error 0.343 0.342 0.339 0.354 0.306 0.300 0.300 0.481 Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes State Spending Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,351 9,351 9,351 8,980 6,139 6,139 6,127 9,352 No. MSAs 364 364 364 362 364 364 362 364 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of educational expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to- income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 35 Table A7: Effect of Pell Grants on Overall Expenditures by Colleges Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample All exp. I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Multiplier 0.206 0.191 0.198 0.227 0.166 0.171 0.197 0.333 (0.184) (0.189) (0.192) (0.200) (0.163) (0.164) (0.160) (0.239) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 9,303 9,303 9,303 8,933 6,103 6,103 6,091 9,304 No. MSAs 366 366 366 365 364 364 363 366 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of total expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to-income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. Table A8: Effect of Pell Grants Spending on Non-Education Expenditures by Colleges Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Non-education exp. I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Multiplier 0.100 0.107 0.111 0.155 0.0462 0.0387 0.0788 0.0471 (0.0984) (0.0992) (0.101) (0.0952) (0.122) (0.120) (0.107) (0.0843) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 8,595 8,595 8,595 7,868 6,103 6,103 6,091 8,596 No. MSAs 363 363 363 361 363 363 361 363 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of non-educational expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to- income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. 36 Table A9: Effect of Pell Grants on Education Expenditures by Colleges Full Sample Post 1999 Full Sample Education exp. I II III IV V VI VII VIII 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS 2SLS OLS Multiplier 0.183 0.170 0.179 0.225 0.166 0.171 0.196 0.307 (0.180) (0.184) (0.187) (0.204) (0.163) (0.163) (0.160) (0.246) Controls MSA F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Year F.E. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Trend Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes % Student Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MSA Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lagged Growth Yes Yes Financial Controls Yes Yes Observations 8,595 8,595 8,595 7,868 6,103 6,103 6,091 8,596 No. MSAs 363 363 363 361 363 363 361 363 Notes: Dependent variable is biannual growth of educational expenditures. Multiplier equals coefﬁcient ﬂ in Equation 2. 2SLS regressions use national spending interacted with MSA-dummies to instrument local spending. Standard errors clustered by MSA and given in parentheses. *, **, and *** denote signiﬁcance at the 10, 5, and 1% level, respectively. MSA controls: number of undergraduate students (log), change in undergraduate students (log) last year, average tuition fee (log), for-proﬁt penetration, percentage of population black, percentage hispanic, percentage with at least a bachelors degree. Data on ﬁnancial controls is from Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and is available from 1999 to 2015. It includes median Equifax Risk Score, age, debt-to- income ratio, credit card utilization and 30-day mortgage delinquency rate. We exclude MSA-years receiving more than 5% of Total Pell grants in a given year. Table A10: Aggregated School-Level Summary Statistics from Delta Cost Variable Obs. Mean St. Dev. Min Max Source Pell Grant Disbursements 10,729 26,868,982 82,315,079 0 1,645,212,928 DeltaCost Pell Grants: For Proﬁt 10,725 4,397,998 30,588,941 0 1,299,494,912 DeltaCost Avg. Tuition Fee 10,451 6,711 5,273 0 47,480 DeltaCost School (count) 10,758 14.4 56.5 1 1,096 DeltaCost For-Proﬁt School (count) 10,758 3.22 8.08 0 127 DeltaCost Total Undergraduates 10,758 38,409 120,232 0 2,372,351 DeltaCost Total Enrollment 10,758 44,709 137,400 0 2,638,180 DeltaCost State Appropriation 10,758 135,386,046 411,576,994 0 8,576,051,452 DeltaCost School Revenue 10,758 836,372,660 2641825108 -3,420,080,033 49,300,000,000 DeltaCost School Spending 10,758 252,154,297 738,396,323 0 13,900,000,000 DeltaCost Education Spending (frac.) 10,613 0.859 0.15 0.223 1 DeltaCost 37 Attachments Original document

