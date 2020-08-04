Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Mystery Searchers Family Book Series Will Offer its 7th Book this Fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:14pm EDT

The Series Continues to Thrill Wholesome Young Readers

Book series author, Barry Forbes, just announced he will release the 7th book in his Mystery Searchers Family Book Series this Fall.

Book 7 will add to the well-received (and rapidly expanding!) book collection, offering middle-grade / young adult readers “safe spaces” for solving exciting mysteries.

All the books in the Mystery Searchers Family Book Series involve no romance, sex, or cursing. Yet the high-schoolers use the latest technology—drones, GPS trackers, audio bugs, secret cameras, and more—in rollicking, fast-paced stories where they solve mysteries.

In each of the Series’ books, the central characters – a fierce foursome – dive deep into their hometown of Prescott, Arizona, with its famous, rugged locales perfect for mystery searching.

The reviews, available on Amazon and Instagram, are powerful testimonies to the successful series:

“My son (14) said this was one of the best books he’s ever read & can’t wait for the next book to arrive. He usually reads at bedtime only, but this book seemed to always be with him, reading some with every pocket of time! He said the characters were well developed, the mystery was exciting, and couldn’t wait to see what happened next.” G. M. Coppolino on Amazon

AMAZING BOOK! My daughter is in 6th grade and she is homeschooled, she really enjoyed reading this book. Highly recommend to middle schoolers.” Rubi Pizarro on Amazon

“I have three boys 11-15 and finding a book they all like is sometimes a challenge. This series is great! My 15-year-old said, ‘I actually like it better than Hardy Boys because it tells me currents laws about technology that I didn’t know.’ My reluctant 13-year-old picked it up without any prodding and that’s not an easy feat.” Shantelshomeschool on Instagram

Order the books and speak with the author: www.MysterySearchers.com/

Barry Forbes rolled out the series using his own imprint, but he is actively seeking a mainstream publisher to help takes the series to the marketplace.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:47pIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : COVID-19, 04 de agosto
PU
03:47pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Notice of Correction
PU
03:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Global Printed Carton Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% Through 2020-2024 | Rise In Demand for Digital Printing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:45pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YayYo, Inc. – YAYO
BU
03:44pVINCI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:40pALLIANZ : Italy's Atlantia says hits 'concrete difficulties' in talks on Autostrade split
RE
03:40pCorn Drops on Higher Yield Forecast
DJ
03:40pUGI : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group