The NYSE Welcomes 2019 as the Global Leader in Listings

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly owned subsidiary of
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), extended its leadership as the
premier venue for capital raising, finishing the year with $125 billion
in proceeds raised from 356 transactions. In a year marked by elevated
volatility in U.S. equity markets, NYSE issuers raised $30 billion in
proceeds from 73 IPOs. The New York Stock Exchange was also the listing
partner of choice for issuers seeking innovative ways to access the
public markets without an IPO capital raise, including Spotify
(NYSE:SPOT) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).
As the home of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), NYSE Arca welcomed 179 ETFs
in 2018, with $11.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), extending
NYSE Arca’s leadership as the largest exchange for ETFs. NYSE Arca is
now home to 71 percent of total listed ETFs, representing 80 percent of
total ETF assets under management.
“The New York Stock Exchange again demonstrated the superiority and
durability of its market model during a volatile year, proving there is
no better way for companies to raise capital, maximize value delivered
to shareholders and engage with a global community of leaders than as
part of the NYSE,” said NYSE Group President, Stacey Cunningham. “Our
track record speaks volumes, and we are honored to have played a role in
supporting a diverse group of industry and technology entrepreneurs as
their companies debuted on the public market, helping to change the
world through innovation and job creation.”
With leadership across multiple sectors and regions, the NYSE maintained
its top global exchange ranking last year, with industry leading
performance in key areas:
-
IPO Leadership: $30 billion in proceeds resulting from 73 IPOs,
including distinguished consumer brands such as BJ's Wholesale Club
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI). NYSE
extended its streak of listing the last 25 consecutive U.S. IPOs
raising $1 billion or more, including ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), AXA
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXA) and VICI Properties Inc.
(NYSE:VICI).
-
Listing Innovation: Successfully executed the first ever NYSE
Direct Floor Listing for Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), establishing a novel
and powerful new mechanism for companies to go public. Dell
Technologies also chose an innovative path back to the public markets
without an IPO - and this time on the NYSE.
-
Technology Leadership: For another consecutive year, more
technology proceeds were raised on the NYSE than any other U.S.
exchange, bringing the tally to 75 percent of all U.S. tech proceeds
raised since 2014. New NYSE listings in 2018 include Tencent Music
Entertainment (NYSE:TME), Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE), Ceridian HCM
Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), Pivotal Software,
Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), SmartSheet (NYSE:SMAR), SolarWinds Corp. (NYSE:SWI),
Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), among many others.
-
International Listings: A total of 25 international IPOs during
the year, raising $10 billion in proceeds, including Tencent Music
Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from China, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
(NYSE: PAGS) from Brazil, and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and Farfetch Ltd.
(NYSE:FTCH) from the United Kingdom (UK). The NYSE also listed 12
quotations for companies representing aggregate market capitalization
of $184 billion, including Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), Nutrien Ltd.
(NYSE:NTR) and Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).
Rounding
out the year, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) listed its American
Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the NYSE in advance of the closing of
its anticipated acquisition of NASDAQ-listed Shire. After the merger,
the combined global biopharmaceutical company’s U.S. listing will be
on the NYSE.
-
Spin-offs & Carve-outs: Conducted 14 spin-offs, totaling
$35 billion in market capitalization, including nVent Electric PLC
(NYSE:NVT), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), Veoneer, Inc.
(NYSE:VNE) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH), and four
carve-out IPOs, including Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), Elanco
Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and
Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM), raising a total of $2.2 billion in proceeds.
-
SPACs: Listed 12 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies
(SPACs), raising a total of $4 billion in proceeds, including GS
Acquisition Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GSAH), Far Point Acquisition Corp.
(NYSE:FPAC), Spartan Energy Acquisition (NYSE: SPAQ) and Churchill
Capital Corp. (NYSE:CCC).
-
Transfers: Welcomed new transfers including QIAGEN NV
(NYSE:QGEN), Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), and LiveRamp
Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), adding to the over $1.2 trillion in equity
market capitalization represented by companies who have transferred
their listings to the NYSE.
The NYSE remains the only global exchange to offer a market model that
combines state-of-the-art technology with human judgment and
accountability to provide superior market quality for our listed
companies, particularly during times of volatility. During these times
of market stress, NYSE-listed companies traded with 45 percent lower
volatility compared to companies listed on other U.S. exchanges -
reducing costs for their investors.
“Our mission remains the same today as it has for over two centuries: to
help entrepreneurs and companies access capital to grow and expand their
businesses and to provide opportunities for investors to participate in
their success,” said NYSE Group Chief Operating Officer and Global Head
of Listings, John Tuttle. “We look forward to driving economic growth
and helping more companies from around the world realize the benefits of
joining the public markets so that they can access capital and achieve
their goals at the NYSE.”
For more information on the New York Stock Exchange, click
here.
About NYSE Group
NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a
leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, and a provider
of data and listings services. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New
York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca and NYSE National -- trade
more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the
premier global venue for capital raising, leading worldwide in IPOs,
including technology IPOs. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are
leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit www.nyse.com/index.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental
Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company
formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by
operating the exchanges, clearing
houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and
manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in
market data, ICE Data
Services serves the information and connectivity needs across
virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New
York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other
exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental
Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange.
Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property
rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is
located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use.
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU
Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can
be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key
information Documents (KIDS)”.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995 -- Statement in this press release regarding ICE's business that
are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve
risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those
contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the
risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2016, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2017.
ICE-CORP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005146/en/