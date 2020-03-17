Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Najafi Companies : and Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) Align to Offer to Acquire Tegna Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

The proposed deal would bring Tegna under the private ownership of Najafi and TBN

The Najafi Companies (“Najafi”), a private global investment firm, and Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), the world’s largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster based in Fort Worth, TX, announced today the delivery of an offer to Tegna Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) board of directors to jointly acquire the U.S. broadcast, digital media and marketing services company and take it under private ownership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005829/en/

The Najafi Companies and TBN have joined forces and expect to create a wholly owned new entity for the proposed acquisition. The group believes a successful bid would create significant value to Tegna’s shareholders, while as a private company under Najafi and TBN, Tegna would have the opportunity and flexibility to execute a long-term value creation strategy, free from the pressures of managing short-term public shareholder objectives. The proposed offer is timely and critical given the unique market dynamics and current industry pressures Tegna operates under.

The terms of the proposed transaction are $20 per share cash subject to certain conditions.

Compelling synergies

Tegna owns 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, reaching 41.7 million television households. TBN reaches more than 175 nations with its inspirational programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. Najafi has deep experience in the media and technology sectors and takes a long-term view on its investments, creating value through growth and superior performance. Najafi and TBN believe Tegna will have multiple strategic opportunities to enhance its positioning and overall value to its audience and advertisers under the combined private ownership structure.

About The Najafi Companies

The Najafi Companies, based in Phoenix with offices in Los Angeles and New York, is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm founded by Jahm Najafi in 2002. The firm makes highly selective investments across industries, with deep experience in media, technology, consumer, sports, retail and other sectors. The firm comprises a team of concentrators, not diversifiers. The Najafi Companies funds its investments with internally generated capital, enabling it to think long-term, move quickly and operate in true alignment with management. The firm’s passion is to invest and create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. During these uncertain times, The Najafi Companies is ready to make investments and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. For more information about The Najafi Companies, visit www.najafi.com.

About Trinity Broadcasting Network

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world’s largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. As the world’s most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. For more information about Trinity Broadcasting Network, visit www.tbn.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pCIMAREX ENERGY : Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Plans
PR
06:18pFormFactor Provides Business Update for the Fiscal Quarter Ending March 28, 2020
GL
06:17pSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Lindsay Tanner
PU
06:17pQUALYS : Cloud Platform Continuity of Service in Response to COVID-19
PU
06:17pTECK RESOURCES : COVID-19 Response Measures
AQ
06:17pTORTOISE : Publishes Closed-End Funds Podcast on Leverage, Coverage and Updated Fitch Ratings
BU
06:15pUAW Presses Auto Makers to Close U.S. Plants Amid Pandemic -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:13pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : 3Q Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
06:11pMIMEDX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10pVirgin Australia to suspend all international flying as coronavirus sinks demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group