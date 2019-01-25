The National Academy of Sports Medicine® Offers FREE Personal Training Program for Government Workers Impacted by the Partial Shutdown

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM™) announced it will waive
the $699 fee for its Personal Training Certification program for federal
employees needing special assistance during the U.S. government shutdown.
“At NASM, we’re passionate about helping people transform lives through
health and fitness. With so many government workers struggling to make
ends meet during this shutdown, we feel a responsibility to provide a
path of new opportunities,” said Laurie McCartney, President, Global
Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Ascend Learning. “We empower government
workers to turn their passion for fitness into a new career. We give
them the training and the resources to help make those dreams come true.”
Federal workers who take advantage of this limited time offer could
become an NASM Certified Personal Trainer in as little as 10 weeks. Once
they successfully pass the certification exam, they will have the
benefit of setting their own hours and enjoying the job security of
working in an industry that is expected to grow more than 16% through
2020.1
Eligible customers are encouraged to contact a Program Advisor at programinfo@nasm.org
to learn more and get started.
About NASM
The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is the gold standard
in fitness certification training. It develops programs and training
protocols that are supported by the NASM Research Institute at the
University of North Carolina, Chapel, Hill, NC. In the last 10 years,
NASM has certified and re-certified over 190,000 personal trainers.
Additional detail and disclosure
Terms and conditions apply. Product is only available to employees of
the federal government needing special assistance during the U.S.
government shutdown. Contractors or employees of companies that support
the federal government are not eligible. Offer only available to the
first 100 eligible customers who contact NASM at programinfo@nasm.org.
Customers must present government ID or notice of furlough. Free offer
(waiver of $699 fee) applies to the Self-Study personal training
program. Orders will be fulfilled within 3 business days. Discounts on
upgrades are available – ask your Program Advisor. Offer ends after
first 100 eligible customers or when furlough ends, whichever comes
first.
1IBISWorld, Personal Trainers in the U.S. - Industry Market
Research Report, Feb. 2015.
