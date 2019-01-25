Log in
The National Academy of Sports Medicine® Offers FREE Personal Training Program for Government Workers Impacted by the Partial Shutdown

01/25/2019 | 10:46am EST

The industry leader in fitness certification will provide new career opportunities to workers currently furloughed or working without pay

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM™) announced it will waive the $699 fee for its Personal Training Certification program for federal employees needing special assistance during the U.S. government shutdown.

“At NASM, we’re passionate about helping people transform lives through health and fitness. With so many government workers struggling to make ends meet during this shutdown, we feel a responsibility to provide a path of new opportunities,” said Laurie McCartney, President, Global Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Ascend Learning. “We empower government workers to turn their passion for fitness into a new career. We give them the training and the resources to help make those dreams come true.”

Federal workers who take advantage of this limited time offer could become an NASM Certified Personal Trainer in as little as 10 weeks. Once they successfully pass the certification exam, they will have the benefit of setting their own hours and enjoying the job security of working in an industry that is expected to grow more than 16% through 2020.1

Eligible customers are encouraged to contact a Program Advisor at programinfo@nasm.org to learn more and get started.

About NASM

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is the gold standard in fitness certification training. It develops programs and training protocols that are supported by the NASM Research Institute at the University of North Carolina, Chapel, Hill, NC. In the last 10 years, NASM has certified and re-certified over 190,000 personal trainers.

Additional detail and disclosure

Terms and conditions apply. Product is only available to employees of the federal government needing special assistance during the U.S. government shutdown. Contractors or employees of companies that support the federal government are not eligible. Offer only available to the first 100 eligible customers who contact NASM at programinfo@nasm.org. Customers must present government ID or notice of furlough. Free offer (waiver of $699 fee) applies to the Self-Study personal training program. Orders will be fulfilled within 3 business days. Discounts on upgrades are available – ask your Program Advisor. Offer ends after first 100 eligible customers or when furlough ends, whichever comes first.

1IBISWorld, Personal Trainers in the U.S. - Industry Market Research Report, Feb. 2015.


© Business Wire 2019
