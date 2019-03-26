The National Association for Female Executives Names BDO One of the 2019 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”

BDO has been named one of the 2019 NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives. NAFE and Working Mother continue to explore what keeps women from the top while highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.

This list recognizes U.S. corporations that have a strong focus on best practices that demonstrate effectiveness in moving women to senior ranks, including mentoring, sponsorship, involvement in employee resource groups and leadership-development training. The list also highlights company benefits, including flexibility, corporate culture and CEO involvement in advancing women. The NAFE Top 70 Companies, released March 5, is featured in the April/May issue of Working Mother. The full report on this year’s winners is listed here.

“At its core, BDO believes in creating a work environment that fosters a culture in which professionals can support the career advancement of their peers,” said Cathy Moy, Chief People Officer of BDO USA. “By implementing thoughtful inclusion and flex strategies, we have made great strides toward establishing a workplace that is both nurturing and dynamic. We are proud that third-party organizations like NAFE are recognizing the progress we have made and continue to make.”

Of the eleven members of BDO USA’s board of directors, four are women, an industry gold standard. BDO USA has also doubled the percentage of women partners in recent years.

“The 2019 NAFE Top Companies continue to tell a progressive story about what organizations are doing to move women up into executive positions,” says Subha V. Barry, president of Working Mother Media. “While the results are encouraging, there is still much work to do. There are still too few women serving as CEOs, managing large asset portfolios, and seated on boards of directors, but the NAFE Top Companies are paving the way for the advancement of women."

About the Methodology

The 2019 NAFE Top 70 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a U.S.-based CEO, and at least 1,000 U.S. employees.

Other BDO Honors

BDO USA has been named one of Working Mother’s 100 Best Companies for eight consecutive years and, new this year, was recognized as one of the Best Companies for Dads. BDO’s inclusion in NAFE’s Top Companies for Executive Women this year marks the firm’s fifth year on the list.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 650 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of over 80,000 people working out of 1,591 offices across 162 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

ABOUT NAFE

The National Association for Female Executives (NAFE), founded in 1972, serves members with networking, tools, and solutions to strengthen and grow their careers and businesses. Working Mother magazine publishes the annual NAFE Top Companies list. NAFE.com provides up-to-date information, a community for women in business, and access to member benefits. NAFE is a division of Working Mother Media, owned by Bonnier Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005208/en/