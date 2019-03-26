The National Association for Female Executives Names BDO One of the 2019 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”

BDO has been named one of the 2019
NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women by the National Association
for Female Executives. NAFE and Working Mother continue to
explore what keeps women from the top while highlighting the successes
at these trailblazing companies.
This list recognizes U.S. corporations that have a strong focus on best
practices that demonstrate effectiveness in moving women to senior
ranks, including mentoring, sponsorship, involvement in employee
resource groups and leadership-development training. The list also
highlights company benefits, including flexibility, corporate culture
and CEO involvement in advancing women. The NAFE Top 70 Companies,
released March 5, is featured in the April/May issue of Working Mother.
The full report on this year’s winners is listed here.
“At its core, BDO believes in creating a work environment that fosters a
culture in which professionals can support the career advancement of
their peers,” said Cathy Moy, Chief People Officer of BDO USA. “By
implementing thoughtful inclusion and flex strategies, we have made
great strides toward establishing a workplace that is both nurturing and
dynamic. We are proud that third-party organizations like NAFE are
recognizing the progress we have made and continue to make.”
Of the eleven members of BDO USA’s board of directors, four are women,
an industry gold standard. BDO USA has also doubled the percentage of
women partners in recent years.
“The 2019 NAFE Top Companies continue to tell a progressive story about
what organizations are doing to move women up into executive positions,”
says Subha V. Barry, president of Working Mother Media. “While the
results are encouraging, there is still much work to do. There are still
too few women serving as CEOs, managing large asset portfolios, and
seated on boards of directors, but the NAFE Top Companies are paving the
way for the advancement of women."
About the Methodology
The 2019 NAFE Top 70 Companies application includes more than 200
questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but
especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks.
The application tracks and examines how many employees have access to
programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many
employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to
help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of
two women on their boards of directors, a U.S.-based CEO, and at least
1,000 U.S. employees.
Other BDO Honors
BDO USA has been named one of Working Mother’s 100 Best
Companies for eight consecutive years and, new this year, was recognized
as one of the Best Companies for Dads. BDO’s inclusion in
NAFE’s Top Companies for Executive Women this year marks the
firm’s fifth year on the list.
About BDO USA
BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services
firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of
publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years,
BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of
experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through
more than 60 offices and over 650 independent alliance firm locations
nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited,
BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of over
80,000 people working out of 1,591 offices across 162 countries.
BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S.
member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee,
and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member
firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO
Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.
ABOUT NAFE
The National Association for Female Executives (NAFE), founded in 1972,
serves members with networking, tools, and solutions to strengthen and
grow their careers and businesses. Working
Mother magazine publishes the annual NAFE Top Companies list. NAFE.com
provides up-to-date information, a community for women in business, and
access to member benefits. NAFE is a division of Working Mother Media,
owned by Bonnier Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005208/en/