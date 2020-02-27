Log in
The National Black MBA Association® Celebrates Black History Month at Nasdaq

02/27/2020 | 10:51am EST

 #NBMBAA

In celebration of Black History Month, the National Black MBA Association®, one of the largest non-profit organizations advocating black business students and professionals, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square during Black History Month to ring the closing bell. Kay Y. Wallace, NBMBAA®President & CEO did the honors, accompanied by members of the New York City chapter, one of the largest NBMBAA® chapters in the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005676/en/

NBMBAA celebrates Black History Month at Nasdaq (Photography by Libby Greene/Nasdaq, Inc.)

NBMBAA celebrates Black History Month at Nasdaq (Photography by Libby Greene/Nasdaq, Inc.)

“It is truly an honor to represent our NBMBAA®members at Nasdaq,” says Kay Wallace. “This moment is historic and symbolic, as we continue our mission of creating educational, wealth building, and growth opportunities for black leadership throughout their careers.”

This year, the National Black MBA Association will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. According to Ms. Wallace, “Throughout this important milestone year, the NBMBAA® will recognize the vision of our founders, and the mission and contributions of members past and present as we continue forward into an exciting and empowering future for our membership and partners alike!” For the culminating event of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, the NBMBAA® will host their 42nd Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place September 22-26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The 10,000+ conference attendees will have the opportunity to network and gain valuable advice from executives who have reached high levels of success in their careers, as well as interact with Fortune 500 CEOs and CFOs to get their insights on the business landscape.

The National Black MBA Association has over 39 local chapters, 280 partners and 16,000 members who are part of a strong and growing network.

To learn more about the National Black MBA Association, the 50th Anniversary Celebration and to attend this year’s conference, please visit www.nbmbaa.org.

To see the replay of the ceremony, click here.

About National Black MBA Association®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for black professionals. Representing more than 16,000 members within 39 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters and over 280 corporate and university partners, the organization is dedicated to developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle.

Visit us @ NBMBAA.org | Follow us on Social @theblackmba


© Business Wire 2020
