The National Board for Respiratory Care Launches ‘CHOOSE ONE: Every Breath Counts Campaign'

10/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Respiratory care practitioners encouraged to join in supporting research, advocacy

As part of its commitment to social purpose and the profession of respiratory care, The National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC) has launched a new give-back initiative called the CHOOSE ONE: Every Breath Counts Campaign.

“The NBRC core values call on us to leverage our time, talent and resources to elevate the respiratory care profession and support healthy communities,” said Lori Tinkler, MBA, NBRC Chief Executive Officer. “The CHOOSE ONE campaign is unique in the way that it brings our entire community of credentialed respiratory care practitioners together to support giving back as one.”

NBRC credentialed practitioners can donate a portion of their annual credential maintenance fee to one of three patient advocacy organizations selected by the NBRC for funding support each year. For 2020, the choices include the Allergy & Asthma Network, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the American Lung Association.

“Every donation counts and will make a powerful impact on improving lives through better breathing,” said Katherine Fedor, MBA, RRT, RRT-NPS, CPFT, NBRC President. “This is an ongoing opportunity for respiratory care professionals to let their credentials help make the world a healthier place.”

The NBRC mission is to protect, enhance and improve the quality of patients’ lives by promoting excellence in respiratory care. The CHOOSE ONE: Every Breath Counts Campaign is one of several ways the organization’s social purpose and core values join together for a mission-driven approach to giving back. The NBRC also helps fund scholarships and research grants and lends knowledge and expertise at forums and events across the country.

About The National Board for Respiratory Care

With the mission of promoting excellence in respiratory care by awarding credentials based on high competency standards, The National Board for Respiratory Care seeks to protect and enhance patient lives. Nearly 30,000 candidates test for the NBRC credentials each year to demonstrate how excellence defines them across seven specific areas of respiratory care. All 49 states regulating the profession recognize the NBRC CRT and/or RRT credentials as standards for state licensure. The NBRC NCCA-accredited examinations—developed by respiratory care professionals—provide a rigorous assessment of the skills and strengths required for the highest quality respiratory patient care. For more information, visit www.nbrc.org.


© Business Wire 2019
