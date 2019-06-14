Log in
The National CASA Association is increasing awareness about the nation's most vulnerable children

06/14/2019

SEATTLE, Washington, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association announced the launch of a national brand awareness campaign. Though more than 274,000 children have a CASA volunteer advocating on their behalf in court, many more still need one.

In conjunction with the launch of the new campaign, the organization will also now be known as the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. This change reflects terminology used to describe advocates in different parts of the country and will ensure that programs are recognized for their affiliation with the national association. It also emphasizes that the organization’s work is in support of children.

The National CASA/GAL Association for Children is an organization that, with its nearly 950 member programs nationwide, supports and promotes volunteer advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer, who is extensively screened, trained and supported, is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

The organization, working with R&R Partners, a purpose-driven marketing and advocacy agency, developed a broad-based national brand and public awareness campaign, “Change a Child’s StoryTM,” with the goal of increasing awareness of both the Association’s work and the state of our nation’s most vulnerable children. The campaign is multi-tiered to include national, state and local approaches.

“Change a Child’s StoryTM" is distinguished from other campaigns in that its messaging is told from the point of view of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The campaign shows the importance to these children of having a volunteer advocate by their side.

The national campaign will run at least through December in social channels, on television, cinema lobby and office building screens, and on radio stations. The campaign encourages audiences to learn more about the organization and how they can get involved. In the second half of this year, state and local CASA/GAL programs will also have the opportunity to use the campaign in their local markets to create awareness and focus on volunteer recruitment. 

R&R Partners also worked with National CASA/GAL to develop its new website, which launched this spring with imagery and messaging that align with the campaign. 

###

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children

The National CASA/GAL Association for Children, together with its nearly 950 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. The National CASA/GAL Association offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. casaforchildren.org

August Aldebot-Green
National CASA/GAL Association for Children
206-774-7238
augustg@casaforchildren.org

