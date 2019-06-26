The National Civil Rights Museum Releases Two MLK50 Publications: The Poverty Report II and the Compendium

Memphis, TN, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Civil Rights Museum has released two publications as a result of its MLK50 commemoration held April 4, 2017 through April 4, 2018 observing the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. During MLK50, the museum asked, “Where do we go from here?” to reflect on the state of America’s past, present, and future.

THE POVERTY REPORT II is a two-part initiative that involves commissioned research and presentations from two distinguished researchers, Dr. Elena Delavega of the University of Memphis and Dr. Amy Liu of the Brookings Institution. An important benchmark was a look at where society is today, especially in Memphis/Shelby County (where Dr. King was assassinated) and comparable communities around the country. In Part 1, Delavega covered poverty in Memphis/Shelby County 50 years after Dr. King’s assassination. In Part 2, Liu focused on inclusive economic status and challenges for cities like Memphis and how they impact poverty.

Part 1, originally released in February 2018, was presented by Delavega at the museum’s MLK50 Poverty Forum. Part 2 was presented by Amy Lui in March 2018 at the Inclusive Economic Growth Breakfast, in conjunction with the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce. This publication combines the two reports to not only examine the issues but also present solutions through a “people” lens. Part 2 highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion, the role of the private sector, ways to create community wealth, and the future impact of technology on industry and jobs.

THE COMPENDIUM is a compilation of profound perspectives from scholars, historians, faith leaders and thought leaders who presented on the topics of poverty, economic equality, labor, wages, education and faith during the MLK50 Symposium in April 2018. Experts gathered to identify, analyze and discuss prevalent issues (economic equity, poverty, justice, and education) and offer solutions. Each section of the Compendium concludes with questions and recommendations for activation. The publication also includes selections from the MLK50 Scholars Committee’s “50 Voices for 50 Years.”

The publications are released to continue to draw attention to prevalent issues and motivate action to provoke positive social change. Both the Compendium, How Far Have We Come? and The Poverty Report II are available online for free download. For more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.





