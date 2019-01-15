The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect : Announces New Board Members

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) announced today the addition of five board members whose diverse set of skills and experiences will further EndCAN's mission to end child abuse and neglect in our lifetimes. Their terms begin immediately.

"These notable additions to our board will increase exposure, financial growth and, ultimately, allow us to make a greater impact in ending child abuse and neglect," said Lori Poland, co-founder and executive director of EndCAN. "The diversity of our board represents the wide range of experiences, influence and skills needed to achieve our mission nationwide."

Founded last year, the National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect is working to change the perception of child abuse and neglect in our country from being seen solely as a social and legal problem to also being a health, mental health and public health problem that can be treated and eradicated.

The new board members include:

Andy Nathan , founder and CEO, Fortnight Collective, a brand marketing accelerator.

, founder and CEO, Fortnight Collective, a brand marketing accelerator. Brady Priest , general counsel for UnitedHealth Group's global research and development division.

, general counsel for UnitedHealth Group's global research and development division. Heather Ross , an accomplished screenwriter, producer, author and philanthropist.

, an accomplished screenwriter, producer, author and philanthropist. Mark Wietecha , president and CEO, Children's Hospital Association.

, president and CEO, Children's Hospital Association. Tom Wolf , chief financial officer of Shield Security Systems.

EndCAN is gearing up for a formative 2019 and will soon select the finalists for its "disruption paper" competition, which is designed to develop concepts for a better child protection system. The finalists will present their papers at the inaugural EndCAN National Summit this March in Denver. EndCAN will use the ideas presented in the disruption papers to drive its grantmaking activities, strategic planning, partnerships and collaborative relationships in the coming years.

About EndCAN

EndCAN is a 501(c)(3) fundraising and grantmaking organization founded in 2018 by professionals who have dedicated their lives to helping others. EndCAN is committed to collaborating with national agencies and organizations working tirelessly to combat abuse and neglect. www.EndCAN.org

