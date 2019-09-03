The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Urges All Women to Learn Early Signs & Symptoms

Survival rate jumps to 90% with increased detection

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) is tirelessly working to increase awareness of ovarian cancer risks and treatment options. In the United States alone, more than 22,000 women are diagnosed annually and over 14,000 women die from the disease each year. This month, the NOCC is urging everyone to learn about the early warning signs, because with early treatment, the five-year survival rate is more than 90%.

The signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer are vague or silent and there is no simple and reliable way to screen for it. As a result, only 15% of women are currently being diagnosed in the early stages of the disease. That’s why the key to earlier diagnosis is an awareness of the subtle symptoms.

“Ovarian cancer can affect women at any stage of life. We want to encourage and empower all women to listen to their bodies. By raising awareness about ovarian cancer, we can all work together to improve outcomes and the quality of life for Survivors,” says Melissa Aucoin, CEO of National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Warning signs women are urged to watch for include:

Bloating

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Difficulty eating or a premature feeling of fullness

Urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency)

Nausea, indigestion, gas, constipation or diarrhea Extreme fatigue

Shortness of breath

Backaches

Unexplained weight gain/loss

Unexplained changes in bowel habits

Menstrual changes

Pain during intimacy

“A Pap test does NOT detect ovarian cancer,” said Dr. Jayantha Lea. “If you or a woman you know experiences persistent symptoms that do not resolve with normal interventions – such as diet change, exercise, laxatives or rest – for ten days to two weeks, consult your gynecologist or physician.”

In addition, like many diseases, there are risk factors for ovarian cancer. While the presence of one or more may increase a woman's chance of developing ovarian cancer, it does not necessarily mean she will get the disease. However, a woman with one or more risk factors should be extra vigilant in watching for early symptoms.

Risk factors for ovarian cancer:

Genetic predisposition (BRCA1/BRCA2 gene)

Personal or family history of breast, ovarian or colon cancer

Increasing age

Reproductive history and infertility

Hormone replacement therapy

If you or someone you love are concerned about developing ovarian cancer, has been recently diagnosed, are going through treatment, or are trying to stay well after treatment, the NOCC provides information on these topics, as well as offers support to caregivers.

To learn more about these topics, NOCC’s advocacy work and to help make fighting ovarian cancer a priority, visit www.ovarian.org.

About National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

For more than 25 years, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition has been committed to raising awareness, promoting education, and funding research in support of women, families and communities touched by ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an important national advocate for patients and families struggling with ovarian cancer, and remains steadfast in its mission “to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors.” For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

