The Neustadt Launches Hospital Arts Program at Montefiore with Tiffany Lamp Exhibit

The
Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass is taking its treasures on the
road, this time to help patients. Today, The Neustadt opens a
three-month exhibition in the lobby of Montefiore’s
Hutchinson Campus in the Bronx. Six lamps, made more than a century
ago by the New York tastemaker Louis Comfort Tiffany, are on view for
the thousands of patients, guests, and staff who pass through every day.
The show is anticipated to reach 150,000 people during its run.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005857/en/
Louis Comfort Tiffany's Shade Garden, a new exhibition organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, on view at Montefiore Medical Center's Hutchinson Campus, Bronx. Photo: Jesse Winter
“We are excited to partner with Montefiore to share the beauty and local
New York City history of Tiffany with its community. The visual arts
have a role to play in promoting recovery, and we are proud to share
portions of our collection to support the healing process. This new
exhibition, Louis Comfort Tiffany’s Shade Garden, featuring
floral lampshades with brilliantly-colored blooms, marks the first time
Tiffany lamps have been shown in a hospital setting. We hope these
beautiful works bring tranquility to both patients and hospital staff,”
explained Lindsy Parrott, executive director and curator of The
Neustadt. For the lobby show—the Bronx’s first major display of
Tiffany’s works, she selected opalescent glass lamps with motifs
including daffodils, apple blossoms, peonies, and pond lilies.
This collaboration with Montefiore inaugurates The Neustadt’s new
exhibition program of loan shows for medical environments. Up to 10
floral lamps are available for display in hospitals and other healthcare
facilities. The Queens-based Neustadt is a premier collection of
Tiffany’s iconic lamps, windows, metalwork, and rare archival materials,
including over a quarter of a million pieces of Tiffany flat glass and
glass jewels.
“Montefiore’s Fine Art Collection is integrated into the institution’s
daily life, to foster a life-affirming, restorative, and supportive
environment. And exhibiting the Tiffany lamps, with their soft glow and
radiant colors, will bring solace to all. I applaud The Neustadt
for recognizing the therapeutic benefits of arts in healthcare. Simply
stated, art humanizes the hospital experience,” explained Jodi Moise,
director, The Fine Art Program and Collection at Montefiore Einstein.
In a growing number of hospitals, artworks serve as powerful tools for
reducing stress and increasing satisfaction with care. Studies show that
art, especially with natural or floral themes, enhances patient
recovery, promotes tranquility, and provides respite for visitors and
staff. Montefiore, a network of 11 hospitals and a medical school, is
committed to utilizing art to benefit its patients, staff, and students.
Its Fine
Art Program and Collection, headed by a noted curator, provides a
wide range of art programming at its main medical center and affiliated
hospitals and medical office practices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005857/en/