The Neustadt Launches Hospital Arts Program at Montefiore with Tiffany Lamp Exhibit

Bringing Arts Onsite Inspires Healing and Health

The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass is taking its treasures on the road, this time to help patients. Today, The Neustadt opens a three-month exhibition in the lobby of Montefiore’s Hutchinson Campus in the Bronx. Six lamps, made more than a century ago by the New York tastemaker Louis Comfort Tiffany, are on view for the thousands of patients, guests, and staff who pass through every day. The show is anticipated to reach 150,000 people during its run.

Louis Comfort Tiffany's Shade Garden, a new exhibition organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, on view at Montefiore Medical Center's Hutchinson Campus, Bronx. Photo: Jesse Winter

“We are excited to partner with Montefiore to share the beauty and local New York City history of Tiffany with its community. The visual arts have a role to play in promoting recovery, and we are proud to share portions of our collection to support the healing process. This new exhibition, Louis Comfort Tiffany’s Shade Garden, featuring floral lampshades with brilliantly-colored blooms, marks the first time Tiffany lamps have been shown in a hospital setting. We hope these beautiful works bring tranquility to both patients and hospital staff,” explained Lindsy Parrott, executive director and curator of The Neustadt. For the lobby show—the Bronx’s first major display of Tiffany’s works, she selected opalescent glass lamps with motifs including daffodils, apple blossoms, peonies, and pond lilies.

This collaboration with Montefiore inaugurates The Neustadt’s new exhibition program of loan shows for medical environments. Up to 10 floral lamps are available for display in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Queens-based Neustadt is a premier collection of Tiffany’s iconic lamps, windows, metalwork, and rare archival materials, including over a quarter of a million pieces of Tiffany flat glass and glass jewels.

“Montefiore’s Fine Art Collection is integrated into the institution’s daily life, to foster a life-affirming, restorative, and supportive environment. And exhibiting the Tiffany lamps, with their soft glow and radiant colors, will bring solace to all. I applaud The Neustadt for recognizing the therapeutic benefits of arts in healthcare. Simply stated, art humanizes the hospital experience,” explained Jodi Moise, director, The Fine Art Program and Collection at Montefiore Einstein.

In a growing number of hospitals, artworks serve as powerful tools for reducing stress and increasing satisfaction with care. Studies show that art, especially with natural or floral themes, enhances patient recovery, promotes tranquility, and provides respite for visitors and staff. Montefiore, a network of 11 hospitals and a medical school, is committed to utilizing art to benefit its patients, staff, and students. Its Fine Art Program and Collection, headed by a noted curator, provides a wide range of art programming at its main medical center and affiliated hospitals and medical office practices.

