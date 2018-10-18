The New Era of Coffee Everywhere

Global market research company Euromonitor International examines the
holistic world of coffee, looking at the evolution of how and where
coffee is consumed, in a new on-demand webinar.
Coffee is transforming as a beverage. From indulgence to energy to
hydration, different approaches to serving capitalise on coffee’s
versatility and expand drink options. Euromonitor International’s
webinar, “Coffee in 2018: The New Age of Coffee Everywhere”, explores
new occasions and growth opportunities across the broader industry.
Global coffee shop sales will outpace growth of packaged coffee through
2022, according to Euromonitor International. Coffee shops serve as the
hub of innovation, becoming a larger part of how consumers discover and
purchase coffee.
“There is already talk of a fourth wave, one where the boundaries
between foodservice and retail, hot and cold become increasingly
blurred, with good coffee in demand through every channel,” Michael
Schaefer, global lead – food and beverage at Euromonitor International,
said. “This year alone, we’ve seen several deals between packaged coffee
brands and coffee shops, from Nestlé partnering with Starbucks to
Coca-Cola acquiring Costa Coffee.”
Consolidation is impacting how the industry will take shape as companies
look to capture a greater portion of premium coffee spend. Packaged food
and beverage players will continue to invest in coffee shops to have a
more direct presence in foodservice.
“Successful coffee players will combine discovery, experience, long-term
purchasing and rapid product innovation, all across a wide range of
distribution points,” Schaefer said.
Demand for premium coffee through all channels is driving the industry
with new product development and faster distribution. To understand the
next wave of coffee, download Euromonitor International’s on-demand
webinar, “Coffee in 2018: The New Age of Coffee Everywhere”, at http://bit.ly/2ChG9XL.
ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL
Euromonitor
International is the world’s leading provider for global business
intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years
of experience publishing international market reports, business
reference books and online databases on consumer markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005039/en/