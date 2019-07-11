Log in
The New First Response™ Advertising Campaign, Stories of Home, Highlights a Couple's Journey Through Infertility: The Story of Emily and Ben

07/11/2019 | 08:40am EDT

Supporting RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association and the 2019 Walks of Hope

The maker of First Response™ is proud to launch the evolution of the Baby’s First Home campaign with Stories of Home – depicting three different pregnancy journeys. One of these journeys portrays the story of Emily and Ben and shines a light on the struggles that 1 in 8 couples* experience when faced with infertility.

“First Response has been a longtime partner of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association,” says Stephanie Berez, Director of Marketing, First Response™. “Our new advertising pays homage to the many couples navigating infertility. Through our full line of products and online resources, we are able to help provide support to anyone struggling on their trying-to-conceive journey.”

The overarching goal of this campaign is to celebrate the fact that there is no one path to pregnancy. The story of Emily and Ben offers a glimpse into infertility and shows the great lengths many couples go to in order to increase their chances of conceiving. While the ad concludes with Emily and Ben finding success, it is also important to acknowledge the many family building alternatives that couples can consider.

RESOLVE is dedicated to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act. The Walks of Hope are community events that support those with infertility. The event represents the infertility journey – a series of small steps, each one filled with hope and a reminder that no one with infertility should walk alone.

For over 30 years, First Response™ has been dedicated to assisting couples trying to conceive by offering: First Response™ Ovulation Test that predicts a woman’s two most fertile days by detecting her LH surge; Pre-Seed™ ‘Fertility-Friendly’ Lubricant, which mimics the body’s natural fertile fluids and won’t limit or harm sperm like most other leading lubes, and First Response™ Early Result Pregnancy Test that detects all forms of the pregnancy hormone commonly found in urine and can tell you 6 days sooner than your missed period1.

To learn more about RESOLVE and to get involved in a Walk of Hope in a community near you, visit www.resolve.org/walkofhope

For more information about First Response visit www.FirstResponse.com.

*2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC

1First Response™ Early Result Pregnancy Test detects the pregnancy hormone 6 days sooner than the day of your missed period (5 days before the day of expected period). In laboratory testing, Early Result Pregnancy Test detected pregnancy hormone levels in 76% of pregnant women 5 days before their expected period. See package for details about testing early.


© Business Wire 2019
