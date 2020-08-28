Log in
The New Flat Rate :'s Danielle Putnam discusses "Sales vs. Service" at the Women in HVACR 17th Annual Conference

08/28/2020 | 07:03am EDT

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate, the first menu pricing system for home service contractors, is a featured speaker at the Women in HVACR 17th Annual Conference, being held virtually for the first time this year, Sept. 9-10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT each day.

Putnam's presentation on day two is called "Sales vs. Service," where she will discuss the keys to the full-circle of efficient selling. She has worked with hundreds of HVAC, plumbing and electrical service providers, and has been a featured speaker at a variety of conferences and industry events discussing sales techniques for contractors. Her philosophy is to offer a solution with real value and position yourself as the expert. You'll have greater success selling value and expertise than selling a product.

"Selling is not in my DNA," Putnam said. "At The New Flat Rate, we've spent decades addressing how challenging sales can be for those who aren't natural salespeople. You can't make someone a natural salesperson. But with the right tools and a system that works for them, they can be effective in that position."

The New Flat Rate is a software-based menu pricing system that includes thousands of tasks and pricing pages set up for contractors so they no longer have to toil to build their own pricebook. The system allows service businesses to increase sales without increasing pressure on technicians. The system provides technicians with five price point options for any diagnosed repair or replacement service so homeowners can select the option that's right for them.

"As a virtual event, this will be an entirely new experience compared to previous Women in HVACR conferences," Putnam said. "I'm looking forward to sharing new skills and learnings with other successful women in the industry and learning from their experiences. The HVACR field is undergoing an unprecedented transition right now, and it's critical to stay connected with your peers and industry thought leaders in order to thrive in today's unpredictable climate."

The Women in HVACR 17th Annual Conference will feature Putnam and seven other leading business and industry speakers, an interactive portal, a photo and social sharing board and three educational tracks. For more information, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/leadforward.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

The New Flat Rate
The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-flat-rates-danielle-putnam-discusses-sales-vs-service-at-the-women-in-hvacr-17th-annual-conference-301120092.html

SOURCE The New Flat Rate


© PRNewswire 2020
