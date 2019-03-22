Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The New Monarch Theater Brings Pan Asian Cuisine and a Theatrical Flair to Williamsburg Restaurant Scene

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:05am EDT

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A new restaurant has emerged in the former home of an avant garde theater in Williamsburg. Monarch Theater Restaurant, located at 146 Metropolitan Avenue, offers a unique and inspired collection of small- and large-plate Asian dishes, influenced by the cuisine of China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Monarch Theater Restaurant Dishes

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Mar 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A new restaurant has emerged in the former home of an avant garde theater in Williamsburg. Monarch Theater Restaurant, located at 146 Metropolitan Avenue, offers a unique and inspired collection of small- and large-plate Asian dishes, influenced by the cuisine of China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

"We wanted to offer food to our Williamsburg neighbors that we wanted for ourselves," said owners Lawrence and Ayako Elliot.

The Elliots are pioneering restauranteurs in Williamsburg with their other restaurant, Rabbithole, still a popular fixture on Bedford Avenue. The Elliots' vision for Monarch Theater Restaurant was inspired by their favorite dishes from across East Asia, as well as the unique, theatrical history of the building. The new restaurant's aesthetic blends their love of vintage black & white Asian cinema, a sense of theatricality, and the narrative storylines suggested by their favorite dishes.

Noted Australian chef Richard Kuo, a veteran of WD-50, Corton, Pearl & Ash, among others, is the consulting chef. He has been brought on to innovate and help interpret the menu to showcase the stylistic diversity and complexity of Asian cuisine-reimagining classics such as sweet & sour pork, agedashi tofu, and Thai coconut soup in a progressive, yet affordable setting.

The cocktail menu and beverage program were equally considered. Beverage Director, Jason Mezydlo, designed bespoke cocktails using fresh, organic ingredients that complement the depth and flavor profiles of the cuisine. The bar menu is rounded out with a unique selection of organic and bio-dynamic wines, as well as sake and Japanese whiskies.

The Monarch Theater Restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations not needed except for parties of 5 or more.

For more information: https://monarchtheaterrestaurant.com/

Monarch Theater Restaurant
146 Metropolitan Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11249
917-909-1596

News Source: Monarch Theater Restaurant

Related link: https://monarchtheaterrestaurant.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-new-monarch-theater-brings-pan-asian-cuisine-and-a-theatrical-flair-to-williamsburg-restaurant-scene/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aBoeing makes safety change, Indonesian airline cancels order
RE
07:25aUNODC UNITED NATIONS OFFICE ON DRUGS AND CRIME : supported Alternative Development Coffee from Myanmar launched in French Parliament
PU
07:20aTrump says China trade deal 'will probably happen'
RE
07:20aDIRECTORATE GENERAL STATISTICS AND ECONOMIC INFORM : 27,476,385 animals slaughtered in January
PU
07:20aTrump says China trade deal 'will probably happen'
RE
07:17aChina, Italy looking to strengthen trade, infrastructure ties - Xi
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08aBank of Russia Signals Potential Rate Cut This Year Amid Global Slowdown, Weaker Inflation
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
3BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank CEO paid $8 million, top managers get first bonuses in four years
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : CEO's Total Pay Rose to Nearly $13 Million in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.