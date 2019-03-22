The New Monarch Theater Brings Pan Asian Cuisine and a Theatrical Flair to Williamsburg Restaurant Scene

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Mar 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A new restaurant has emerged in the former home of an avant garde theater in Williamsburg. Monarch Theater Restaurant, located at 146 Metropolitan Avenue, offers a unique and inspired collection of small- and large-plate Asian dishes, influenced by the cuisine of China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.



"We wanted to offer food to our Williamsburg neighbors that we wanted for ourselves," said owners Lawrence and Ayako Elliot.



The Elliots are pioneering restauranteurs in Williamsburg with their other restaurant, Rabbithole, still a popular fixture on Bedford Avenue. The Elliots' vision for Monarch Theater Restaurant was inspired by their favorite dishes from across East Asia, as well as the unique, theatrical history of the building. The new restaurant's aesthetic blends their love of vintage black & white Asian cinema, a sense of theatricality, and the narrative storylines suggested by their favorite dishes.



Noted Australian chef Richard Kuo, a veteran of WD-50, Corton, Pearl & Ash, among others, is the consulting chef. He has been brought on to innovate and help interpret the menu to showcase the stylistic diversity and complexity of Asian cuisine-reimagining classics such as sweet & sour pork, agedashi tofu, and Thai coconut soup in a progressive, yet affordable setting.



The cocktail menu and beverage program were equally considered. Beverage Director, Jason Mezydlo, designed bespoke cocktails using fresh, organic ingredients that complement the depth and flavor profiles of the cuisine. The bar menu is rounded out with a unique selection of organic and bio-dynamic wines, as well as sake and Japanese whiskies.



The Monarch Theater Restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations not needed except for parties of 5 or more.



For more information: https://monarchtheaterrestaurant.com/



Monarch Theater Restaurant

146 Metropolitan Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

917-909-1596



News Source: Monarch Theater Restaurant

Related link: https://monarchtheaterrestaurant.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-new-monarch-theater-brings-pan-asian-cuisine-and-a-theatrical-flair-to-williamsburg-restaurant-scene/