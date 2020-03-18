Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The New Tax Deadline : Pay by July 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 08:30pm EDT

By Laura Saunders

In a historic move, the Internal Revenue Service has pushed the April 15 tax-payment deadline to July 15 this year for many people who haven't paid their 2019 taxes.

On Wednesday, the agency released details of the change in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The bottom line: People who want to delay their tax payments must submit their tax returns or another form to the IRS by April 15 to claim this benefit without risking interest or penalties. The three-month extension to pay federal income taxes doesn't change the obligation to file returns.

In short, taxpayers shouldn't blow off their April 15 IRS filings just because they have heard there is a special extension this year.

Some details of the change are pending, and the IRS may clarify them in the coming days. Here's what we know now:

What are the changes to the tax-filing deadlines for individuals?

The IRS is extending the April 15, 2020, tax-payment deadline until July 15, 2020, for individuals who have a 2019 tax balance due of $1 million or less per return and who file a return or an extension form with the IRS by April 15. These individuals will receive three extra months to pay the taxes they owe without the penalties and interest that would normally apply.

Taxpayers who want the three-month payment extension must file either their tax return or Form 4868 with the IRS by April 15. Form 4868 is the one that filers ordinarily submit to receive a six-month extension to finish paperwork and file a complete return, and taxpayers can still use it for that purpose this year.

Here's an example. Susan had $35,000 of income tax withheld from her paycheck last year, but she owes the IRS another $3,000 for 2019.

If Susan files her return by April 15, she has until July 15 to pay the $3,000 without interest or penalties. If she files Form 4868, she'll have until July 15 to pay the $3,000, and she will also have until Oct. 15, 2020, to file her complete tax return.

However, the interest and penalty relief for the three-month extension doesn't apply to all penalties. For example, if Susan owed an extra $15,000 instead of $3,000 and was underwithheld for 2019, she still would likely owe a penalty for underwithholding. She could pay it when she files; if not, the IRS will probably bill her for it.

Form 4868 can be filed either electronically or on paper. If a paper form is used, it must be postmarked by April 15.

What if someone owes taxes but doesn't file their return or Form 4868 by April 15?

That person could owe penalties that can mount rapidly. One could be the late-filing penalty, which is as high as 5% of the tax due per month, with a maximum of 25%.

"Taxpayers and preparers need to be careful because the penalties can be truly horrible," said Gerard Schreiber, a certified public accountant in New Orleans who specializes in disaster-related tax changes.

What does this mean for my refund?

The IRS doesn't anticipate any refund delays. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has urged people getting refunds to file electronically soon, to get their refunds faster.

Does the three-month deadline extension mean I have until July 15 to contribute to my individual retirement account or Roth IRA for 2019?

No. The three-month extension doesn't apply to these retirement-account contributions, so the deadline for them remains April 15.

Has the government reduced or eliminated required minimum distributions from retirement plans for 2020, as it did for 2009?

No, at least not yet.

I already filed my return and set an automatic withdrawal of my tax payment on April 15. Can I change the withdrawal to July 15?

It's likely that you can, but check with your preparer or payment company. According to an IRS spokesman, both IRS Direct Pay and EFTPS, the electronic federal tax payment system, allow such changes.

Is there also a grace period for quarterly estimated tax payments for individuals?

Yes. Many individual filers who pay quarterly estimated taxes can delay their April 15 payment until July 15. But the amount deferred, plus any 2019 taxes that are deferred under the IRS's new extension, cannot exceed $1 million. The IRS hasn't yet addressed second-quarter estimated taxes, which are due June 15.

What about a tax-payment extension for corporations and for pass-through businesses, such as partnerships and S Corporations?

So-called C corporations that owe $10 million or less by April 15 can also benefit from the three-month payment deferral.

The IRS hasn't announced relief for S Corporations and partnerships, and those returns were due March 16 for many of these businesses. The IRS is expected to address issues affecting them in the near future.

Have the deadlines changed for sending information reports to taxpayers such as 1099 and K-1 partnership forms?

No.

What's the status of other tax deadlines, such as the 60-day limit for IRA rollovers or the last day to reply to a notice from the IRS?

The three-month extension of the April 15 payment date doesn't alter such deadlines, but more IRS guidance may be forthcoming.

Are any states delaying tax deadlines due to the coronavirus?

California and South Carolina have already extended individual income-tax deadlines. Other states have said they would make decisions after the IRS's official announcement. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants is tracking state tax guidance related to the coronavirus here.

--Richard Rubin contributed to this article.

Write to Laura Saunders at laura.saunders@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43pJUST ANOTHER TRADING DAY : Wild swings and dash for cash trigger selling
RE
09:39pECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program to Combat Coronavirus Slowdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:34pBridgewater hedge funds fall further on coronavirus market rout
RE
09:30pChina sets yuan midpoint at weakest since Oct 2019
RE
09:20pOil rockets nearly 20% as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending - for now
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pBlackRock stands by climate priorities, sees tougher shareholder votes
RE
09:03pBank of Korea seen selling dollars - dealers
RE
08:54pAsian stocks fight for a toehold as ECB stimulus slows panic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
3GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : will suspend U.S. production through April 6

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group